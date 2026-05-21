Starbucks Korea CEO fired for ‘Tank Day’ promotion on anniversary of bloody uprising

Starbucks Korea CEO fired for ‘Tank Day’ promotion

Sohn Jeong-hyun, the CEO of Starbucks Korea, has been sacked after the brand’s “Tank Day” promotion on Monday (18 May) drew fierce criticism.

Netizens pointed out that the promotional campaign title and the slogan “Tak! on the desk” appeared to mock the bloody Gwangju Uprising of 1980, which was commemorated on the same day.

Promotion appeared to mock uprising

“Tank Day” was the title of the promotional event in which the franchise offered discounts on its Tank tumbler lineup, JoongAng Daily reported.

Many netizens claimed that the use of the word “tank” mocked the Gwangju Uprising.

The term is used in far-right online spaces as a nickname for Chun Doo-hwan, the former South Korean president who imposed martial law in 1979, closing universities and banning rallies.

As the regime violently cracked down on demonstrations, residents of Gwangju province organised armed resistance in May 1980, to which the military responded by deploying tanks and open firing at civilians, leaving hundreds dead or injured.

Meanwhile, the slogan “Tak! on the desk” drew outrage as it appeared to reference then-National Police Headquarters Chief Kang Min-chang’s false explanation for the death of student activist Park Jong-cheol in 1987.

Kang had claimed that Park had fallen dead after a “‘tak’ on the desk.”

In Korea, “tak” is an onomatopoeia used to describe the sound of one object hitting another.

‘Tank Day’ promotion draws backlash

The insensitive marketing campaign spurred talks of a boycott.

Online posts show people throwing away their Starbucks merchandise and deleting their Starbucks accounts.

Also, the stock prices of Korean conglomerate Shinsegae, which owns the majority of Starbucks Korea, dropped.

Even South Korean President Lee Jae-myung expressed his criticism of Starbucks Korea on X, calling on the company to show “appropriate moral, administrative, legal and political responsibility”.

Shinsegae chairman apologises

In response to the backlash, Shinsegae Group promptly dismissed Sohn on the same day of the promotion.

An apology statement regarding the controversial campaign has also been seen in a Starbucks outlet in Seoul, according to JoongAng Daily.

Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin also issued a public apology on 19 May, saying: “Starbucks Korea started an inappropriate and unacceptable marketing campaign that should never have happened.”

He called it “an inexcusable wrongdoing that trivialised the pain and sacrifice of everyone who devoted themselves to advancing the nation’s democracy”.

The chairman said he recognised his responsibility in the incident, and knows “no explanation to justify it”.

Starbucks headquarters apologises to Gwangju residents

A spokesperson from the Starbucks headquarters in Seattle has also expressed the company’s apology in a statement given to The Korea Herald on 19 May.

“We are deeply sorry for an unacceptable marketing incident in Korea that referenced and coincided with May 18, the commemoration of the Gwangju Democratization Movement — a day of profound historical and human significance,” they said.

A full investigation into the incident is underway. The campaign has also been halted immediately.

Additionally, the company plans to strengthen internal review standards and employee training to prevent similar incidents.

“We sincerely apologise to the people of Gwangju, to those impacted by this tragedy, and to our customers and communities,” they added.

Also read: ‘It’s not US$10’: Starbucks CEO defends S$11 coffee price, calls it a ‘special experience’

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps, Starbucks App via ChosunBiz.