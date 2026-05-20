Group fire flares from moving pickup truck in KL, clothing store owner found to be behind stunt

Group fire flares from moving pickup truck at 2am

A group of individuals were seen in a viral video firing flares from the back of a moving pickup truck in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, at around 2am on Monday (18 May).

The video, originally posted on Threads, quickly gained attention and spurred a police manhunt.

15 individuals, including a clothing shop owner who is believed to be behind the stunt, were subsequently arrested.

Two motorcycles perform stunts

A compilation of videos showed the pickup truck arriving at an intersection, with people dressed in black at the back of the vehicle.

Several of them held lit-up flares, causing a sizable blaze and smoke to spread in their vicinity.

At least three people, one of whom hopped off the stationary vehicle, were holding black flags with “6.6” in white writing.

The group also appeared to be chanting.

The pickup truck was accompanied by two electric scrambler motorcycles that performed stunts around it.

Police launch manhunt for suspects

Police launched a manhunt for the individuals involved in the stunt after the video began circulating on social media.

They opened a multi-pronged investigation into offences such as public nuisance, reckless driving, and misuse of network facilities, Malay Mail reported.

Police also began a probe into the meaning of the “6.6” banners seen with the group.

Dang Wangi district police chief Sazalee Adam said the reckless act at the tourist spot posed a significant risk to public safety.

“This could pose a danger to public safety, disrupt public order, and affect the peace of residents and traders in the area,” he said in a press conference on 18 May.

15 individuals arrested

Later that day, police arrested 15 individuals, including a woman, believed to be involved in the stunt.

In a press conference on 19 May, Mr Sazalee said: “The operation was conducted between 12pm and 8pm on Monday, less than 24 hours after the incident.”

The suspects, aged between 17 and 30, were detained in Batu Caves, Shah Alam, Dengkil and Kajang.

The group included the 24-year-old clothing store owner, employees, and several individuals hired specifically to perform the stunt.

Police also seized the two electric scrambler motorcycles and a four-wheel vehicle, The Star reported.

Stunt was done to promote clothing shop

Mr Sazalee shared that the stunt, as well as the video, was done to promote a clothing shop in Dengkil, which has been operating for six years.

According to SAYS, this also appears to explain the ‘6.6’ flags seen during the incident.

Initial investigation revealed that the shop owner had hired several people to perform the stunt, paying them between RM50 (S$16) and RM700 (S$225).

Upon further checking, the authorities also discovered that the scramblers are only permitted for off-road riding.

As such, they plan to issue summonses for this offence, Mr Sazalee said.

Suspects remanded for three days

All suspects have been remanded for three days, from 19 to 21 May.

“We will not compromise in taking action against anyone who threatens public order and safety,” Mr Sazalee assured.

He said the suspects’ successful arrest was thanks to information obtained from the public.

Additionally, he said the police have also opened an investigation under public nuisance, insulting behaviour, and misuse of network facilities, The Star reported.

Also read: Perodua catches fire after another driver performs flaming exhaust stunt during car show in M’sia

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Featured image adapted from Free Malaysia Today, Polis Daerah Dang Wangi on Facebook.