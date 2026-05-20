SP Group warns S’pore residents of phishing emails claiming double charges or unpaid bills

Phishing email scam offers SP Group customers refund for ‘double charge’

SP Group has issued a scam advisory warning Singapore residents about phishing emails impersonating the utilities company.

In a Facebook post on Monday (18 May), the company said it had received reports of scam emails falsely claiming to be from SP Group.

According to the post, the emails allegedly tell customers they were either charged twice for their latest bill payment or have an outstanding payment issue requiring urgent action.

The emails then attempt to trick recipients into clicking on suspicious links and providing personal or banking information.

Scam emails claim users are entitled to refund

As part of the advisory, SP Group shared an example of the phishing email under a large “Scam Alert” warning.

The email read: “Dear valued customer, we have identified that your account was charged twice for your last bill payment.”

It then falsely claimed that a refund of S$98.63 had already been issued.

“To complete your refund, please click the link below and verify your refund details,” the email added.

Below the message was a suspicious link labelled “Claim your refund”.

SP Group confirms emails are not legitimate

The company emphasised that the emails were not sent by SP Group, even if they included official branding such as the SP logo.

Customers are advised not to click on links, reply to the sender, or disclose sensitive information such as bank account or credit card details.

SP Group also highlighted common scam indicators, including suspicious sender addresses, urgent requests for action, and attempts to obtain personal data.

The company directed the public to the official ScamShield website for further guidance on protecting themselves against scams.

Singapore has seen a rise in phishing scams in recent years, with fraudsters increasingly impersonating government agencies, banks, utility providers, and delivery services to steal personal information or money.

Also read: S$48K lost in 2.5 weeks to phishing scams via food ads on social media