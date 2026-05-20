Punggol MP Yeo Wan Ling finds drains choked by debris during recent rain, thanks cleaners who clear them

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Clogged drains can create breeding grounds for mosquitoes during the peak dengue season, which runs from May to October.

By - 20 May 2026, 11:16 am

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MP Yeo Wan Ling praises cleaners who unclog choked Punggol drains, urges residents to thank them

Punggol Member of Parliament (MP) Yeo Wan Ling has publicly commended cleaners for their efforts in clearing blocked drains following recent heavy rain.

punggol drains cleaners

Source: Yeo Wan Ling on Facebook

In the past week, Singapore has experienced a turbulent combination of high temperatures and thundery showers.

The latter even resulted in brief flash floods.

During walkabouts in Punggol, Ms Yeo noticed drains struggling to cope with the rain, as debris such as leaves had accumulated and blocked drainage.

Source: Yeo Wan Ling on Facebook

Choked drains increase dengue risks

In her post, Ms Yeo warned that blocked drains can cause local ponding and create breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Notably, it is the peak dengue season, which lasts from May to October.

Source: Yeo Wan Ling on Facebook

Punggol MP praises cleaners for underappreciated work

Ms Yeo thus joined the Punggol Town Council cleaning team on the ground to help unclog affected drains.

Photos she shared showed the workers getting their hands dirty, stepping into the drains to clear them.

punggol drains cleaners

Source: Yeo Wan Ling on Facebook

“Drain clearance is tough, physical work — often done quietly, behind the scenes, but so important for the safety and hygiene of our estate,” she said.

As a result, Ms Yeo praised the hardworking cleaners in her Facebook post.

punggol drains cleaners

Source: Yeo Wan Ling on Facebook

She encouraged residents to give the cleaning team a smile or a word of thanks if they spotted them around.

It goes a long way.

Also read: Aljunied MP Fadli Fawzi joins volunteers in cleaning up litter, presents tokens to usual cleaners

Aljunied MP Fadli Fawzi joins volunteers in cleaning up litter, presents tokens to usual cleaners

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Featured image adapted from Yeo Wan Ling on Facebook.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
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