NEA reports 66% decrease in dengue cases from 2025 due to Project Wolbachia, advises residents to stay alert

NEA reports 66% decrease in dengue cases entering 2026 peak season, attributed to vigilance and Project Wolbachia

The National Environment Agency (NEA) reported a significant 66% decrease in dengue cases so far compared to 2025, with Project Wolbachia cited as a primary reason.

As Singapore enters the peak dengue season, the public is urged to remain vigilant in the fight against mosquitoes.

NEA reports significant decrease in dengue cases

On 16 May, NEA launched the National Dengue Prevention Campaign 2026. Traditionally, dengue cases peak from May to October.

The agency stated that they received over 600 reports of dengue cases in 2026, as of 15 May.

According to NEA, the figure is a 66% decrease compared to the same time period last year.

2025 saw over 4,000 dengue cases reported over the entire year, which itself was a 70% decrease from 13,651 reports in 2024. It is also the lowest annual total since 2018.

Since 2023, Singapore has seen the usual mid-year dengue surge from the peak season mostly subdued.

Project Wolbachia sites see 70% decrease in dengue risk

NEA attributed the trend to strong community vigilance against mosquito breeding, as well as the efforts under Project Wolbachia.

Project Wolbachia involves releasing male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which do not bite, carrying the eponymous Wolbachia bacterium.

Eggs laid by female mosquitoes that mate with these carriers do not hatch.

“Studies showed that the risk of contracting dengue was lowered by over 70% at Project Wolbachia sites and 45% at adjacent areas,” NEA stated.

The project is only part of a multi-pronged strategy by NEA. In 2025, NEA conducted about 565,730 mosquito inspections islandwide and uncovered about 20,469 mosquito breeding habitats.

They took over 9,800 enforcement actions in the same period, including charging 73 contractors in court for repeat offences.

Public urged to stay vigilant

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Dr Janil Puthucheary, urged members of the public to stay vigilant and eradicate mosquito breeding sources.

The 2026 campaign emphasises that collective action by the public is the best defence against dengue.

Despite the decreasing numbers, the public cannot get complacent, especially as climate change drives up the risk of mosquito breeding.

Also read: S’pore man kills 25 mosquitoes in minutes amid Project Wolbachia rollout, says insect numbers up but bites unchanged

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Featured image adapted from Clean & Green Singapore on Facebook and PongMoji on Canva.