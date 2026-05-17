Thai wife welcomes husband’s second marriage with another woman, family shows approval

Thai wife leads wedding procession for husband to marry another woman

Instead of having a conflict, a Thai woman in Chaiyaphum Province warmly welcomed her husband’s second marriage to another woman, drawing attention from many people.

The first wife even took charge of organising and leading the traditional procession for her husband to his second lover, reports Khaosod.

First wife carried cash and gold as part of dowry

Held on 15 May in Ban Nong Phai village, the ceremony featured a convoy of big bikes and over 10 parade vehicles lined the streets as part of a large procession, with family, friends, and neighbours turning out in full force to witness the event.

The 36-year-old wife, Yupin Tadthai, labelled as “senior wife”, served as the wedding elder and led the khan mak parade, carrying 300,000 baht (S$11,847) in cash along with five-baht gold, which is worth around S$13,800, as part of the dowry.

The ceremony was dedicated to Oruma Janpheng, 28, who joined the household as 40-year-old Witsanu Prangchaiyaphum’s second wife, taking on the traditional status of “junior wife.”

Steeped in traditional Thai rituals, the nuptials were deliberately timed for 9.09am, an hour considered auspicious.

They have shared deep bond for a long time

Ms Yupin revealed that the three of them have shared a deep love and bond for a very long time.

She said it went far beyond the typical dynamic of a first and second wife.

“It started back when we first formed our music band. The first wife was the singer, our husband was the drummer, and the second wife joined the band later as another singer,” she added.

“While other members came and went, she was always lovely, listened to us, and came from a poor background.”

She noted their connection was built on both love and a shared bond, and they would continue to support one another and earn their living together forever.

Husband happy and excited beyond words

Meanwhile, Mr Wisanu expressed his feelings, stating that he was incredibly happy and excited beyond words.

“From now on, I will cherish and live my life with both of my wives forever.”

He firmly remarked that everything must be equal and consistent.

“Nature created us as an odd number, not a pair. Therefore, our love is meant to be shared among the three of us,” he concluded.

Family also mutually agreed to second marriage

Ms Yupin and Mr Witsanu have been married for over 20 years and have one child.

The family said the arrangement for the second marriage was agreed upon mutually, and the event proceeded peacefully.

After the story went viral online, several netizens expressed a mix of surprise and admiration for the family’s transparency and the smooth, festive atmosphere.

Also read: S’porean man quits S$12K banking job in S’pore to marry Thai woman & settle down in Thailand



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod.