S’porean man quits S$12K banking job in S’pore to marry Thai woman & settle down in Thailand

Singaporean man quits S$12K banking job to marry Thai wife after meeting each other a year ago

Jordan, a 32-year-old Singaporean, drew attention recently after reports emerged that he left his S$12,000-a-month banking job in Singapore to marry his Thai partner and build a life with her in Thailand.

A YouTube video posted by @kalasinnews showed the international banker and his partner — 29-year-old Eve — tying the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on 29 Nov.

In an interview, Jordan shared that even though his salary in Thailand is half of what he earns in Singapore, his wife’s support helped tide him through.

Couple met at Bangkok cafe 1 year ago

The nine-minute-long video showed the couple, dressed in traditional wedding attire, participating in Thai-style rituals. These include:

Parade to see the bride

Gate challenges

Engagement ceremony

White thread ritual

Jordan explained that their love sparked when they first met at a cafe in Bangkok, about a year ago.

There, they exchanged LINE contacts before Jordan returned to Singapore.

According to him, their long-distance relationship was initially challenging, but they persevered and stayed together.

Salary halved when he moved to work in Thai bank

Jordan shared that it was “very difficult” initially when he decided to quit his job in Singapore and move to Thailand.

In Singapore, he earned about S$12,000 a month, but his current role at a “small bank” in Thailand pays roughly half that amount.

He was also forced to make adjustments to his lifestyle, but his wife constantly supported him throughout.

Jordan said he was drawn to the country by its charm and the sense that he could build the life he wanted.

Plan to have another wedding in Singapore

At the end of the video, he said “I love you” to Ms Eve in five “languages”, including English, Singlish, Mandarin, Thai, and Esan (Thailand’s northeastern dialect) — and dedicated a verse from a love song to her.

The couple has plans to hold another wedding in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from kalasinnews on YouTube.