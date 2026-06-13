Tampines resident allegedly hit on head with bucket by neighbour, makes police report

CCTV footage shows Tampines resident being repeatedly hit with bucket by neighbour

A Tampines resident has made a police report after his neighbour allegedly hit his head repeatedly with a bucket, the apparent culmination of what he said was years of harassment by the couple.

CCTV footage he posted on TikTok showed him being struck at least three times on the night of 5 June.

Tampines resident alleges years of harassment by neighbours

The user, Mr Malcolm Mak, said in his caption that his family had endured at least three years of alleged harassment from their neighbours.

In another TikTok video, he shared CCTV footage dating back to October 2024, showing the female neighbour allegedly knocking forcefully on his door at 11.48pm.

A clip also showed her shouting Hokkien vulgarities at his door at 3.38am on 7 Nov 2024.

That was one of several similar expletive-filled incidents shared in the TikTok video that took place at various times of the day and night.

Neighbour also seen spitting & allegedly stealing slippers

Footage recorded in February this year depicted the woman appearing to spit in the corridor in front of his gate.

In another clip recorded in May, she is seen taking a pair of slippers from outside the flat.

Mr Mak, who said he lives with a seven-year-old child, claimed that the neighbours had stolen all their slippers and kicked their bicycle.

Neighbour splashes liquid on Tampines resident’s door, hits him with bucket

At about 10.24pm on 5 June, the male neighbour was caught on CCTV pouring liquid from a bottle on his front door, according to the footage.

Minutes later, the man, who was wearing a red T-shirt, splashed more liquid from a plastic bucket on the door and yelled out a vulgarity.

This escalated to a confrontation between Mr Mak and the couple outside his flat, where the male neighbour hit him with the same bucket. The bucket’s handle then appeared to break off after getting caught on his head.

Mr Mak, who was wearing a pink jersey, did not retaliate but simply took the bucket away and continued talking to them.

He later shared a photo of a cut on his neck, possibly from the altercation.

Police report made, man assisting investigations

Horrified netizens advised Mr Mak to report the matter to the police as a possible case of assault.

He said that he had done so but had not received a reply yet.

In response to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed they had received the report at about 10.25pm on 5 June.

It was regarding a dispute at Block 492F Tampines Street 45, where no injuries were reported.

A 44-year-old man is assisting with investigations into a suspected case of voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Woman throws neighbour’s shoes down HDB block after dispute, uses umbrella to hide from CCTV

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