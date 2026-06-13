Tampines resident allegedly hit on head with bucket by neighbour, makes police report

Latest News Singapore

The resident alleged that his family has endured years of harassment from the couple, including the shouting of vulgarities late at night.

By - 14 Jun 2026, 3:36 am

Google Preferred Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

CCTV footage shows Tampines resident being repeatedly hit with bucket by neighbour

A Tampines resident has made a police report after his neighbour allegedly hit his head repeatedly with a bucket, the apparent culmination of what he said was years of harassment by the couple.

CCTV footage he posted on TikTok showed him being struck at least three times on the night of 5 June.

Source: @itsmalcolmmak on TikTok

Tampines resident alleges years of harassment by neighbours

The user, Mr Malcolm Mak, said in his caption that his family had endured at least three years of alleged harassment from their neighbours.

In another TikTok video, he shared CCTV footage dating back to October 2024, showing the female neighbour allegedly knocking forcefully on his door at 11.48pm.

Source: @itsmalcolmmak on TikTok

A clip also showed her shouting Hokkien vulgarities at his door at 3.38am on 7 Nov 2024.

Source: @itsmalcolmmak on TikTok

That was one of several similar expletive-filled incidents shared in the TikTok video that took place at various times of the day and night.

Source: @itsmalcolmmak on TikTok

Neighbour also seen spitting & allegedly stealing slippers

Footage recorded in February this year depicted the woman appearing to spit in the corridor in front of his gate.

Source: @itsmalcolmmak on TikTok

In another clip recorded in May, she is seen taking a pair of slippers from outside the flat.

Source: @itsmalcolmmak on TikTok

Mr Mak, who said he lives with a seven-year-old child, claimed that the neighbours had stolen all their slippers and kicked their bicycle.

Neighbour splashes liquid on Tampines resident’s door, hits him with bucket

At about 10.24pm on 5 June, the male neighbour was caught on CCTV pouring liquid from a bottle on his front door, according to the footage.

Source: @itsmalcolmmak on TikTok

Minutes later, the man, who was wearing a red T-shirt, splashed more liquid from a plastic bucket on the door and yelled out a vulgarity.

Source: @itsmalcolmmak on TikTok

This escalated to a confrontation between Mr Mak and the couple outside his flat, where the male neighbour hit him with the same bucket. The bucket’s handle then appeared to break off after getting caught on his head.

Source: @itsmalcolmmak on TikTok

Mr Mak, who was wearing a pink jersey, did not retaliate but simply took the bucket away and continued talking to them.

He later shared a photo of a cut on his neck, possibly from the altercation.

Source: @itsmalcolmmak on TikTok

Police report made, man assisting investigations

Horrified netizens advised Mr Mak to report the matter to the police as a possible case of assault.

He said that he had done so but had not received a reply yet.

Source: TikTok

In response to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed they had received the report at about 10.25pm on 5 June.

It was regarding a dispute at Block 492F Tampines Street 45, where no injuries were reported.

A 44-year-old man is assisting with investigations into a suspected case of voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Woman throws neighbour’s shoes down HDB block after dispute, uses umbrella to hide from CCTV

Woman throws neighbour’s shoes down HDB block after dispute, uses umbrella to hide from CCTV

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @itsmalcolmmak on TikTok.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author