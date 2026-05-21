Woman throws neighbour’s shoes down HDB block after dispute, uses umbrella to hide from CCTV

Incident allegedly stemmed from disagreement over PMD repairs conducted outside neighbour’s flat

A woman who threw multiple pairs of her neighbour’s shoes down a HDB block in Ang Mo Kio was caught in the act on CCTV.

The incident allegedly stemmed from a disagreement earlier in the day, when the woman engaged a repairman to conduct repairs on her personal mobility device (PMD) along the common corridor of Blk 314 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3.

She had also allegedly parked her PMD outside the neighbour’s flat on multiple occasions.

Woman caught on CCTV throwing shoes down block

According to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, the woman started throwing the shoes at around 10.46pm on 8 May.

In the video, a woman holding an umbrella is seen walking along the corridor.

She proceeds to check her surroundings, before picking up a pair of shoes from her neighbour’s shoe cabinet, and tossing it over the edge of the parapet.

The action is repeated once more, as she throws a pair of pink slippers down.

Finally, the woman prepares to throw a third pair of shoes down onto the ground floor.

However, her plan is slightly hampered, as she misses her first two attempts to throw the shoes.

She finally manages to do so on her third try, before the video cuts off.

Dispute allegedly started over PMD parking and repairs

According to the Original Poster (OP), the dispute occurred earlier that morning.

They claimed that the woman had placed her PMD outside of the their unit while it was undergoing repairs.

While the OP’s father had expressed his unhappiness to their helper, the pair allegedly did not confront the neighbour.

However, the woman proceeded to call for police assistance to “complain” about the OP’s father.

The OP also further alleged that the woman had been parking the PMD close to the OP’s parent’s flat.

OP claims situation has been ongoing for a year

In a comment on the video, a netizen claiming to be the OP pointed out that the dispute has been ongoing for the past year.

They also claimed to have been “backing off from any altercations with this old woman” to avoid confrontations.

However, throwing their shoes was the “breaking point”, the netizen said.

Checks on the netizen’s Instagram account by MS News show numerous videos and pictures depicting the neighbour’s actions, which were captured on the OP’s home CCTV.

Netizens criticise woman’s actions

Netizens were mostly critical, with many denouncing the woman’s actions.

One netizen labelled the situation as “awful”, and claimed that the woman was a “neighbour from hell”.

Others mocked the woman’s attempt to shield her identity from the CCTV with the use of an umbrella.

In response to queries from MS News, the police confirmed that a report was lodged regarding the matter.

Also read: Man caught on camera taking children’s shoes in Woodlands, proceeds to throw them into rubbish chute

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