Caterer fined S$8K after 182 people suffer gastroenteritis, food safety lapses found on premises

Stamford Catering Services fined after 182 people suffer gastroenteritis across 2 incidents

A caterer in Singapore has been fined S$8,000 after 182 people suffered from gastroenteritis after eating food that it catered over two separate incidents.

Multiple food safety lapses were also found in the Senoko premises of Stamford Catering Services, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a media release on Wednesday (20 May).

The first incident took place in October 2024, when a total of 160 people came down with gastroenteritis after eating Stamford Catering’s food.

SFA had initially said at the time that 51 people had been affected, with none of them hospitalised.

After the Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA received reports of the case, they sent officers to conduct a joint inspection at the caterer’s premises, located in the Select Group Building along Senoko South Road.

Food safety lapses including stagnant water found

During the inspection, several food safety lapses were identified, including:

Stagnant water within the premises

A dirty ceiling of a walk-in chiller

Electrical sockets without covers which had food stains, potentially harbouring pests

Caterer suspended for 2 weeks

Stamford Catering was subsequently suspended for about two weeks from 14 Oct to 29 Oct 2024, in the interest of public health.

It was also told to clean and sanitise its premises, with all food handlers having to reattend and pass the Food Safety Course and test negative for foodborne pathogens, among other requirements.

Its suspension was lifted on 30 Oct 2024 as it had implemented SFA’s stipulated measures.

22 more people suffer alleged gastroenteritis in Feb 2025

However, Stamford Catering was involved in another case about four months later.

In February 2025, SFA received two more reports of 22 people allegedly suffering gastroenteritis after eating the caterer’s food.

Its premises were inspected again, and SFA officers found more food safety lapses, including:

A dirty food warmer, drink dispenser and ice maker

Dirty ceiling boards in the kitchen area

Brown stains dripping from an exhaust hood

Caterer directed to rectify laspses & fined

SFA directed Stamford Catering to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises.

On Wednesday, it was fined S$8,000 by the court for food safety offences committed under the Sale of Food Act (Non-Retail Food Business) Regulations.

SFA said food safety is a “joint responsibility” as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain, and it “will not hesitate” to take enforcement action against food operators who fail to adhere to food safety regulations.

If convicted, operators may be fined up to S$5,000 and a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof that the offence continues after conviction.

Caterer was downgraded after 2019 food poisoning incident

The two incidents were not Stamford Catering’s first.

According to SFA, 52 people reported gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food provided by the caterer on 2 March 2019. One of them was hospitalised.

An inspection by MOH and SFA at the caterer’s premises in Senoko found “a high bacterial load” in food and environmental samples, with SFA saying:

This indicates poor personal and food hygiene practices.

SFA also found hygiene lapses such as poor housekeeping of appliances.

As a result, the company’s food hygiene grade was lowered to “C” for at least 12 months.

Also read: CEO of catering company pleads guilty to causing mass food poisoning at ByteDance

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Food Agency.