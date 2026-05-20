9 motorcycles & car involved in rush-hour pile-up on AYE, 11 hospitalised

Nine motorists and two passengers conveyed to hospital after morning rush hour pile-up along AYE

A multi-vehicle pile-up in the early hours of 19 May left 11 motorists and passengers hospitalised.

The accident occurred along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE). It involved nine motorcycles and a car.

Dashcam footage captures multiple collisions

Video footage of the aftermath later emerged on social media.

One motorist’s dashcam, shared on the Causeway Rider | The Unknown Community Facebook page, captured the scene at around 6.18am, showing motorcycles scattered across the first and second lanes of the expressway.

The footage shows a driver attempting to filter into an adjacent lane to avoid the crashes.

However, before they are able to do so, the camera captures two other motorcyclists colliding with each other in the first lane, sending both riders sprawling.

Moments later, a high-speed motorcyclist collides with a car, tumbling onto the road.

After the incident, most of the riders involved can be seen waiting along the road shoulder for medical assistance.

Netizens react with shock and criticism

Most netizens expressed their shock over the incident, while others criticised the riders for allegedly speeding.

One netizen expressed their sympathy to the riders, but also pointed out the alleged tendency of riders to speed, especially during peak hours.

Others also criticised the car driver for simply driving off after witnessing multiple incidents.

Nine motorists and two pillion riders hospitalised

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Police said they were alerted to the accident on AYE towards MCE at about 6.30am.

Nine motorcycles and one car were involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, nine male motorcyclists, aged 26 to 61, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 21-year-old male and a 32-year-old female pillion were also conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 38-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident that blocks 3 lanes of Woodlands Causeway

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Featured image adapted from Causeway Rider | The Unknown Community on Facebook and Facebook.