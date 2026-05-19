9-year-old boy allegedly hit by car in Choa Chu Kang, taken to hospital

Passers-by seen carrying nine-year-old after accident with car in Choa Chu Kang

A nine-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a car along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 on Monday (18 May).

Footage of the aftermath circulated on social media shortly after the incident.

Boy allegedly struck by car, seen lying on road

In a video shared on Instagram by @sgfollowsall, a car is seen stopped opposite Keat Hong Food Centre & Market while a bus occupies the adjacent lane.

The boy is visible on the road, surrounded by onlookers.

Two people are later seen carrying the child off the road.

Traffic Police arrive, seen taking photos

The video then cuts to a Traffic Police officer, who appears to survey the scene and take pictures of the car involved in the incident.

The driver can also be seen in the vicinity of the accident throughout, before finally being allowed to leave the scene.

Boy allegedly dashed across road

The incident sparked a flurry of comments online, with many expressing concern for the boy’s well-being and the circumstances of the accident.

Several users cautioned against moving the child immediately after the accident. One commenter noted that doing so could potentially worsen any injuries he might have sustained.

Other commenters shared empathy for the boy and his family.

A netizen who claimed to be the bus driver involved in the incident explained that the boy had dashed in front of his bus when the traffic lights favoured motorists.

While the bus driver managed to avoid hitting the child, the car in the adjacent lane had its view obstructed by the bus.

As such, the driver was unable to stop the car in time and collided with the child.

Child conveyed conscious to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were alerted to an accident on 18 May, at around 2.15pm.

The accident involved a car and a pedestrian along Choa Chu Kang Ave 1.

A nine-year-old male pedestrian was subsequently conveyed conscious to National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 9-year-old cyclist flung from bicycle after being hit by car in Ang Mo Kio, driver arrested

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram