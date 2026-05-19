Snow City to close in Sept after 26 years, hosts ‘One Last Snowfall’ as farewell event

Snow City to host ‘One Last Snowfall’ as public farewell campaign, expect discounted tickets

Snow City will close its doors in September, after 26 years of operations.

Widely known as Singapore’s first indoor snow centre, Snow City will be hosting a public farewell campaign, titled “One Last Snowfall”, inviting Singaporeans to celebrate memories made over the years.

Tickets will be sold at a 30% discount during the campaign, which will also feature limited-time experiences.

Closure amidst ‘shifting visitor interests’

On Tuesday (19 May), the Science Centre Board (SCB) announced in a media release that Snow City is closing on 30 Sept.

First launched in 2000, Snow City holds a special place in the hearts of many Singaporeans, as the nation’s first indoor snow centre.

SCB described the decision as a reflection of its “commitment to keeping its offerings fresh and relevant amidst shifting visitor interests and an evolving attractions landscape”.

The closure also aligns with SCB’s future plans and science education mission.

Redeployment opportunities for full-time staff

Full-time staff at Snow City will also be supported closely during this transition.

The centre currently employs eight full-time staff, and SCB will be offering redeployment opportunities.

Those who choose to pursue opportunities elsewhere will also be provided with outplacement assistance and severance support.

Farewell public campaign, 30% discount on tickets

To mark its final chapter, Snow City will be hosting a public farewell campaign.

Titled “One Last Snowfall”, the campaign will be held from June to September, and it invites Singaporeans to visit the attraction and celebrate memories made over the years.

In appreciation of all who have been part of Snow City’s journey, the campaign will feature limited-time offers and discounts.

Tickets for the Snow Play package are priced at $19 for adults and $16 for children. This is a 30% discount from the usual price of $27 for adults and $23 for children.

The package also includes one hour of snow play and a bumper car ride.

Snow City and Science Centre Singapore will share more details on the farewell campaign on their websites and social media channels in the coming weeks.

Also read: TikToker creates realistic videos of ‘snow’ & ‘auroras’ in S’pore using AI, captivates netizens

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Featured image adapted from Snow City Singapore and Snow City Singapore