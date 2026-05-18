Man allegedly kicks police officer after drunken commotion in Sembawang flat, charged in court

Man allegedly behaved aggressively towards police officers who checked on him in Sembawang flat

A 43-year-old man has been charged in court for allegedly kicking a police officer last Saturday (16 May).

The incident took place after he was arrested following a drunken commotion at his flat in Sembawang, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Sunday (17 May) night.

Police called after man causes commotion in Sembawang block

At about 6.15pm last Saturday, SPF received a call for assistance at Block 363C Sembawang Crescent over a commotion at a unit there.

When officers from Woodlands Police Division arrived, the man was believed to be drunk.

He had also sustained injuries after breaking some window panels in his home.

Man allegedly kicks police officer after being arrested

But the man turned aggressive when the officers checked on him, SPF said.

He also allegedly hurled vulgarities at them.

He was arrested and conveyed to the hospital due to his injuries.

However, on the way to the hospital, the man allegedly kicked an officer.

Man charged with voluntarily hurting a public servant

On Monday (18 May), the man was charged in court for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Under Section 332 of the Penal Code 1871, if convicted he may be jailed for up to seven years, and fined or caned.

SPF said it has “zero tolerance” for acts of violence or abuse against public servants carrying out their duties, adding:

Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

Also read: Teenager on PMD allegedly injures police officer while fleeing in Punggol, to be charged

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