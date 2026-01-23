Teenager on PMD allegedly injures police officer while fleeing in Punggol, to be charged

Teenager on PMD arrested after allegedly dragging police officer in Punggol

A teenager allegedly injured an officer while fleeing from the police on a personal mobility device (PMD) in Punggol.

He was arrested and will be charged, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a statement sent to MS News on Friday (23 Jan).

The incident took place on Thursday (22 Jan) night, when SPF was called to the vicinity of Block 305A Punggol Road at about 10.30pm.

A group of youths were said to be making excessive noise at the location, SPF said.

When the police arrived, the group promptly scattered in various directions.

Teenager allegedly abruptly accelerates PMD, dragging police officer

One of them, a 17-year-old on a PMD, was stopped by an officer.

The officer held onto the PMD’s handlebar and the teenager’s arm, but he was undeterred.

He allegedly abruptly accelerated the PMD, dragging the officer for a distance.

The officer subsequently fell off, and the PMD later crashed into a nearby pillar.

Police officer suffers cuts on his face, given MC

The police officer suffered cuts on his forehead, left eyebrow and left cheek.

He was given about 20 stitches on his face, and 13 days of medical leave.

The teenager was arrested.

Teenager to be charged with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant

On Saturday (24 Jan), the teenager will be charged in court with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty under Section 332 of the Penal Code 1871

Those convicted of this offence face up to seven years in prison and a fine or caning.

Investigations are ongoing.

SPF said it has “zero tolerance” towards acts of violence against police officers or public servants carrying out their duties, adding:

The police will not hesitate to take firm actions against those who endanger the safety of our officers.

Also read: Police officer injured after being attacked by baseball bat in Whampoa, 41-year-old man arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.