Police officer injured after being attacked by baseball bat in Whampoa, 41-year-old man arrested

49-year-old police officer sustains head & wrist injuries after being attacked in Whampoa

While confronting a suspect in Whampoa, a police officer was attacked with a baseball bat.

A 41-year-old man was subsequently arrested for the alleged assault, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Sunday (16 Feb).

Man seen attempting to hit woman in Whampoa

SPF received a call for assistance at about 7.35pm on Saturday (15 Feb), it said.

Members of the public had seen a man attempting to hit a woman with a baton in the vicinity of Block 81 Whampoa Drive.

However, the man fled the scene before the police arrived.

Man allegedly attacked & threw a mug at police officer in Whampoa

The identity and location of the man was later established through follow-up investigations.

But when officers from Tanglin Police Division confronted him, he refused to cooperate and turned aggressive.

During the arrest, a 49-year-old officer was hit with a baseball bat.

The man also allegedly threw a mug at the officer.

The officer sustained head and wrist injuries and was discharged with two days of medical leave.

The baseball bat was seized as a case exhibit.

Man to be charged in court on 17 Feb

The man will be charged in court on Monday (17 Feb) for two offences:

one count of attempted voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons under Section 324 read with Section 511 of the Penal Code 1871

one count of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty under Section 332 of the Penal Code 1871

For the first offence, he faces any combination of these punishments: a jail term of up to seven years, a fine or caning.

If convicted of the second offence, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.

Additionally, the man is under investigation for three possible offences:

Criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code 1871 — punishable with a prison term of up to 10 years and/or a fine

Causing hurt by an act which endangers the personal safety of others under Section 337(a) of the Penal Code 1871 — punishable with a prison term of up to one year and/or a fine

Intentionally causing harassment under Section 3 of the Protection from Harassment Act 2014 — punishable with a prison term of up to 6 months and/or a fine

‘Zero tolerance’ towards violence against police

The Police have “zero tolerance towards” such acts of violence against police officers or public servants carrying out their duties, SPF said, adding:

The police will not hesitate to take firm actions against those who endanger the safety of our officers.

