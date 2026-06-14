Boy seen driving car in Phuket while sitting on father’s lap, vehicle swerved dangerously on public road

Boy spotted driving car in Phuket while on father’s lap after vehicle swerved on public road

A foreign man in Phuket, Thailand, is being charged with reckless driving after allowing his nine-year-old son to drive on a public road while sitting on the former’s lap.

According to the Bangkok Post, the man, identified as a British man named Grant, admitted to the charges.

Motorist alarmed after spotting swerving car

A popular social media page for Phuket occurrences shared the clip last Thursday (11 June).

However, according to the Thaiger, clips had begun circulating online as early as 9 June.

The footage, taken by another motorist, shows the boy on his father’s lap with his hands on the steering wheel as they drove on a public road.

The person who recorded the video said they were concerned after they spotted the car swerving.

Initially, they suspected that the driver may have been drunk.

But to their surprise, it was a little boy who was controlling the streering wheel.

The incident reportedly took place on 9 June near My Front Yard Community Mall in Phuket.

Police tracked down the man

On 11 June, police investigators located the man at his residence. After being questioned, he admitted to being the man in the video and that he had allowed his nine-year-old son to drive the vehicle.

Police charged the man with reckless driving, permitting an unlicensed driver to operate a vehicle, as well as encouraging a child to engage in inappropriate behaviour.

Also read: Mother in M’sia slapped with fine after allowing underaged son to drive, causing accident that killed 3



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Featured image adapted from Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ on Facebook and Bangkok Post.