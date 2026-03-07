Mother in M’sia slapped with fine after allowing underaged son to drive, causing accident that killed 3

Malaysian mother fined after letting her underaged son drive

A woman in Malaysia has been fined after she admitted to letting her underaged son drive a car, reported local media on 6 March.

The teen had caused an accident that ended up killing three others.

According to The Star, the fatal crash occurred a year ago on 6 March 2025.

Teen ran red light and killed three others

At 8.30pm on the day of the incident, the 17-year-old driver ran a red light at an intersection in Taman Matahari Heights, Seremban.

He then crashed into two motorcycles and killed three other teens, aged 15, 16, and 17.

According to the New Straits Times, the two younger teens died at the scene. The 17-year-old was conveyed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries four days later.

When he was charged on 22 April, the teen driver had claimed trial. However, he swapped and pleaded guilty in December. His sentencing is scheduled for May 2026.

Mum of underaged driver hit with fine

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Nur Farahidayah A Rahman, the boy’s mother, also faced legal repercussions for the incident.

She was charged under Road Transport Act 1987, and faced up to a RM2,000 (S$648) fine and/or up to six months’ jail.

Her counsel argued for a lower fine, citing that she is a single mother taking care of both her parents and six children — four of which are still attending school. She is also a first-time offender.

The prosecution, on the other hand, said that her negligence led to the deaths of three children.

The court ordered her to pay RM1,500 (S$486). If she fails to pay the fine, she faces three months’ jail.

