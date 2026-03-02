19-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with car in Upper Bukit Timah

Motorcyclist may have collided with car near double white lines along Upper Bukit Timah Road

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after an accident with a car in Upper Bukit Timah on Sunday (1 March) afternoon.

Photos and a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed that the accident occurred at the junction of Upper Bukit Timah Road and Jalan Asas, which is next to The Rail Mall.

Motorcycle lay in front of car which may have stopped across double white lines

A clip, taken soon after the accident, showed the motorcycle lying on the road in front of a red Honda.

The car was angled perpendicular to the flow of the traffic and appeared to have stopped across a pair of double white lines.

An elderly couple emerged from the car, with the man talking to a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

According to Google Street View, the double white lines separate lanes 2 and 3 of the road, meaning motorists are not allowed to cross between the lanes.

The accident caused congestion, with a long queue of vehicles coming from Upper Bukit Timah Road and the Hillview Flyover.

An ambulance and police officers were also at the scene.

Motorcycle had food delivery bag & no side mirrors

As for the motorcycle, it had a thermal bag used by food delivery riders.

It was later placed upright, which revealed that it had no side mirrors.

According to checks by SG Road Vigilante using its licence plate number, the motorcycle’s road tax had allegedly expired on 14 Feb.

It is an offence for vehicles to use the roads without valid road tax.

Motorcyclist sent to hospital while conscious

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.10pm on 1 March.

It took place along Upper Bukit Timah Road in the direction of Clementi Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle.

A 19-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 2.05pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

