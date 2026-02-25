Motorcyclist fails to brake in time & hits car in Loyang, falls off onto road

Motorcyclist rear-ends car in Loyang after failing to brake in time

On Monday (23 Feb), a traffic accident occurred in Loyang after a motorcyclist struggled to brake in time and rear-ended a car.

The vehicle, a blue Mercedes, was braking when filtering onto another lane. But the motorcyclist noticed too late and hit the car before falling onto the road.

Motorcyclist hits car while checking for oncoming traffic

According to the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group, the incident occurred on 23 Feb, at around 5.33pm.

Footage showed the blue Mercedes car and motorcycle making a left turn from Loyang Avenue to enter the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The motorcyclist looked to their right to keep an eye out for oncoming traffic.

At the same time, the Mercedes driver happened to brake rather than continue filtering.

When the motorcyclist turned back to look ahead, they realised the car had stopped and tried to brake.

Despite their efforts, the motorcycle continued forward and slammed into the car’s rear.

The impact sent the rider toppling over onto the road.

They managed to return to their feet shortly after and picked their fallen vehicle back up.

The driver alighted to check on them as well as to analyse the damage caused to the rear of his car.

Commenter surprised at accident despite slow speeds

Netizens mostly blamed the rider’s momentary distraction for the accident.

One commenter questioned how the accident even happened, given the slow speeds involved. They questioned if the rider was not aware enough or if they had brake issues.

Another user said the rider did not expect the driver to brake. As such, they recommended keeping a safer distance from the car.

A more sympathetic netizen noted that such left turns, like the one in the video, were tricky, as the motorcyclist had to check for oncoming vehicles on the right and react to braking vehicles in front.

