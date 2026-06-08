Civets on a night out? Curious pair spotted exploring HDB corridor after dark

Shy civets stroll through HDB corridor at night in stunning pictures, leave after spotting photographer

An HDB corridor hosted late-night visitors in the form of two curious civets, getting their night started while the city slept.

From the end of the corridor, a fascinated photographer snapped pictures of the animals. The pair left the vicinity once they noticed him.

Civets explore HDB corridor

Local photographer Tan Yong Lin told MS News that he took the photos on 29 May in an undisclosed central Singapore HDB estate.

Mr Tan explained that he did so to avoid potential poachers from seeking the animals out.

“I was out photographing civets and spotted the couple on a roof nearby,” he said.

The photographer headed to the second floor to get a better angle, but ended up receiving a much greater one than he expected.

While at the end of the corridor, he spotted the two nighttime visitors making their way to the same HDB corridor.

The common palm civets strolled through the corridor, flanked by towering flower pots and shoe cabinets.

Mr Tan said they were exploring the area in search of food and prey.

Curious civets prefer heading out at night

The civets eventually noticed Mr Tan’s presence and left via a tree that was situated by the corridor.

“Using a combination of natural and urban elements, these civets are able to move in our city with ease,” he remarked.

Mr Tan told MS News that he was fascinated, but not entirely surprised, at having witnessed this.

While stumbling across civets at HDB corridors isn’t all that common, he noted that this was not the first time encounter.

The shy civets tend to avoid staying in lit areas for too long and usually quicken their pace when passing through.

Our civets can be curious, though they prefer to explore when human traffic is low.

Civets are nocturnal animals and prefer staying in high places, such as trees or roofs in urban areas.

Pictures go viral amongst Singaporean wildlife enthusiasts

In early June, Mr Tan posted the photos on both his Instagram and Facebook pages, receiving over 2,200 and 1,600 likes, respectively.

Netizens mainly fawned over how cute the civets were and hoped they could stay safe.

Several others praised Mr Tan for the photo compositions showcasing wildlife in the city, especially the low-angle shots.

Also read: Civet cat enters home in S’pore, gets scared by house cat

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Featured image adapted from @ylint on Instagram.