Civet cat enters home in S’pore, gets scared by house cat

Civet cat enters home but climbs up curtains to escape from house cat

A resident in Singapore recently welcomed an unexpected visitor in the form of a civet cat, and shared a video of it in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

However, according to her post on Thursday (30 April), the creature also had an unexpected encounter of its own — in the form of her house cat.

Civet cat perches atop curtains, staring at cat

In the clip, captioned, “When nature choose (sic) to live closer to you”, the civet cat appeared to have climbed up the curtains of the resident’s home.

It then hung there, seemingly not intending to leave, while it kept looking down.

A while later, she panned out to show that her cat was sitting in a chair below, staring at the civet cat.

Later, the civet cat remained perched on the ledge above the curtains, gaping down at the cat.

Netizens advise resident to call ACRES

In the comments, some netizens said the resident was lucky, as some cultures believe that seeing a civet cat is an auspicious sign.

Not so lucky, however, was the civet cat, as other users noticed red stains on the curtains underneath it and speculated that it was bleeding after a fight with the cat.

Thus, several commenters advised the resident to remove her cat from the room as it is scaring the civet cat, and call the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) to rescue the creature.

The resident has not provided an update on the fate of the civet cat so far.

Public should keep a safe distance from civet cats

ACRES has previously said that civet cats are very shy animals and are thus rarely seen.

But they have adapted well to living in the city, relying on fruit trees in residential areas for survival.

Members of the public were advised not to approach or corner them as this would make them nervous.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), those who encounter a civet cat should keep a safe distance and observe from afar.

Handling it yourself may cause further stress or injury to the animal, and it may also bite in self-defence, NParks added.

Also read: Civet Cat Sneaks Into Home At Thomson, Lepaks In Bathroom For 2 Hours

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Featured image adapted from Emilia Sahetapy via Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook.