Man charged for sending abusive emails to Marsiling-Yew Tee MP & Town Council staff

72-year-old man man charged for sending emails with offensive messages to Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council

A 72-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (11 June) for using abusive language towards public servants.

Targeted MP and Town Council employees

According to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on 10 June, the man had sent multiple emails to the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council, containing accusations of unlawful conduct and offensive remarks aimed at a Member of Parliament (MP) and a Town Council staff member.

Investigations later revealed that the man had previously been investigated under the Protection from Harassment Act 2014 for similar misconduct.

Authorities noted that he had targeted the same MP and various Town Council staff during that earlier investigation.

Faces up to 12 months in jail and fine of up to S$5,000

He will face charges under Section 6(1)(a) and Section 6(1)(b) of the Protection from Harassment Act 2014 for using or communicating abusive words to public servants.

The offences carry a fine of up to S$5,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

Authorities emphasise zero tolerance for harassment

Authorities reminded the public to raise concerns regarding municipal or public service matters through appropriate official channels.

The police emphasised their zero-tolerance policy for harassment directed at public officers and Town Council personnel.

Those who engage in abusive conduct will face strict legal action.

Also read: 41-year-old S’porean woman arrested for impersonating police officer, sent abusive texts



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Featured image adapted from MS News.