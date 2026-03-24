41-year-old S’porean woman arrested for impersonating police officer, sent abusive texts

Woman be charged for impersonating police officer and sending threatening and abusive messages

A 41-year-old woman will be charged in court after allegedly impersonating a police officer and sending abusive and threatening messages to a member of the public.

The case came to light after screenshots of the messages began circulating on Facebook, prompting police investigations.

According to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), officers were alerted on 17 March to an anonymous post containing screenshots of a conversation involving vulgarities and threats.

The sender had allegedly claimed to be a police officer.

Messages allegedly contained threats and abuse

Screenshots circulating online show the sender identifying themselves as an Investigating Officer from the Tanglin Police Division.

The messages allegedly included threats of legal action, harassment, and claims that police powers would be misused.

Some messages also contained vulgar language, including statements suggesting the recipient could be charged repeatedly and arrested arbitrarily.

Other messages allegedly included threats involving medical treatment and false accusations.

References to sexual violence were also reportedly made.

Following investigations, police identified and arrested the woman on 19 March.

Linked number still active on 20 March

MS News conducted checks on Tuesday (17 March) and found that the phone number referenced in the messages was active, with an address linked to it.

Further checks on Friday (20 March) showed the number remained active, with an additional Facebook page linked, labelled as a “Hidden Business Page”.

Woman allegedly involved in earlier similar incidents

She is also believed to be involved in a separate incident in Sept 2025, where she allegedly impersonated a police officer and used abusive language during a 999 call.

The woman was charged on Friday (20 March) with:

Personating a public servant under Section 170 of the Penal Code

Using abusive words towards a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act

If convicted, impersonating a public servant carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

Using abusive words towards a public servant carries up to 12 months’ jail, a fine, or both.

Police say such actions undermine public trust

The police said they take a “serious view of individuals who impersonate public servants, including police officers, as such acts undermine public trust and may cause confusion or alarm”.

They added that harassment or abusive behaviour towards officers performing their duties will be dealt with sternly.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: SPF arrests M’sian for allegedly assisting govt official impersonation scam involving S$130K in gold, fake staff passes found

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook and MS News.