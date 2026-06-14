Passenger sent to hospital after lorry flips on its side in Woodlands, trapping him in his seat

Driver assisting police investigations after lorry flips on its side in Woodlands

A 24-year-old passenger was sent to the hospital on Sunday (14 June) morning after a lorry he was in flipped on its side in Woodlands, trapping him in his seat.

A photo of the aftermath, shared in a Telegram chat group for motorists, showed the Malaysia-registered lorry lying on its left side after having knocked down a lamppost.

Several rescue personnel arrive at scene of lorry accident

In a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, several rescue personnel had arrived at the scene, with the accident also drawing a crowd of onlookers.

A number of police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were parked around the area.

Two of the SCDF personnel were on top of the lorry’s cabin, appearing to be trying to extricate someone from inside.

Later, the clip showed that part of Woodlands Avenue 1 was cordoned off due to the accident.

Lorry flips after it was believed to have self-skidded at Woodlands junction

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.45am on 14 June.

It took place at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 6 and Woodlands Avenue 1, and involved a lorry which was believed to have self-skidded.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 8.50am, told MS News that it found a person trapped in the front passenger seat of the lorry.

Firefighters and rescue specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rescued him using hydraulic rescue equipment.

An emergency medical team from Woodlands Hospital was also deployed on site to provide medical support.

Passenger sent to hospital, another injured person declined conveyance

Eventually, the trapped person, a 24-year-old man, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF said he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Another person who suffered minor injuries declined to be sent to the hospital after being assessed.

The lorry driver, a 30-year-old man, is assisting in police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Van flips sideways & driver sent to hospital after accident in Buangkok, car driver arrested

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram and SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.