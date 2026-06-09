LTA catches offending PMD retailer & impounds 3 devices after new PMA rules take effect

LTA officers impound three devices from non-compliant retailer a week after new PMA rules took effect

The new Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) rules kicked in on 1 June, and Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers have already caught a non-compliant retailer.

Additionally, authorities reminded 25 PMA users of the proper device and usage rules.

Rules affect both users and retailers

During the first week of the new rules, LTA’s Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) walked the grounds to remind users of the changes.

On 9 June, LTA posted a video on its Facebook page showing its enforcement officers speaking to PMA users in Yishun.

They could be seen handing out pamphlets detailing the updated rules.

These rules include a reduced speed limit of 6km/h, size and weight limits, and a required Certificate of Medical Need for non-exempted users.

LTA also caught an errant Personal Mobility Device (PMD) retailer after AMEOs spotted three offences.

As a result, they impounded three of the retailer’s devices.

Retailers may only display, advertise, and sell PMAs bearing both a registration and identification mark.

They also need to verify that the buyer has a valid Certificate of Medical Need or exemption.

Additionally, all PMDs must have a UL2272 certification.

Keeping non-UL2272 certified PMDs is an offence.

“First-time offenders may face a fine of up to S$2,000 and/or three months’ jail,” LTA warned.

Netizens call for more LTA enforcement at night to catch PMA users

In May 2026, LTA reported spotting 236 offences and impounding 77 non-compliant devices.

The authorities noted that enforcement efforts will continue.

In the comments section, netizens praised LTA for being persistent in focusing on the new rules.

Several others called for more enforcement, with one suggesting that the Yishun neighbourhood had “a lot” of these struggles.

They alleged that non-compliant PMA users rode around at night and would quickly leave when spotting the safety vests of AMEOs in the distance.

Also read: LTA posts reminder for active mobility device rules starting 1 June, netizens push for more enforcement

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.