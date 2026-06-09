Driver cuts off turning police van at Bartley Road East, gets pulled over

Honda Civic driver gets pulled over after cutting off police van

A Honda Civic driver was pulled over by police after cutting in front of a police van that was turning from Bartley Road East onto Upper Paya Lebar Road on Monday (8 June).

Dashcam footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) YouTube channel captured the incident, raising concerns about reckless driving.

Driver cuts in front of turning police van

In the video, the Honda Civic can initially be seen travelling behind a police van in the rightmost lane.

The police van had its right-turn signal activated as it prepared to turn onto Upper Paya Lebar Road.

However, the Honda Civic driver proceeds to overtake the police van from the right while both vehicles are making the turn.

The driver then cuts into the lane directly in front of the police van, forcing the police vehicle to slow down.

Driver pulled over shortly after

Shortly after the incident, the police van activated its flashing lights and pulled the Honda Civic over by the roadside.

The video ends with the car stopped ahead of the police vehicle, though it is unclear whether any enforcement action was taken against the driver.

Netizens slam driver for dangerous driving

The footage sparked debate online, with netizens highlighting the carelessness of the driver for not abiding by traffic laws.

Many netizens felt the driver should be penalised for the reckless manoeuvre, with one commenting that he should not be let off with just a warning.

One YouTube user felt that the junction where the incident occurred is a common place where drivers tend to overlook the guidelines on the road.

Others, however, gave the driver the benefit of the doubt, suggesting he may have misinterpreted the police van’s intended direction.

Also Read: SUV driver climbs road divider & fails to give way to pedestrian at zebra crossing in Hougang

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Featured image adapted from SGRV on YouTube.