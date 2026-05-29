Kim Lim’s spa in Orchard left flooded 5 days after opening, socialite seen scooping water at 5am

The flood reached about 15cm in height after a sink pipe reportedly burst

Just five days after opening its doors, Singapore socialite and entrepreneur Kim Lim’s new spa in Orchard was hit by a crisis in the early hours of Thursday (May 28) morning.

Videos shared online showed Ms Lim’s new spa, The Wellness Space by Illumia, completely flooded.

Meanwhile, Ms Lim herself can be seen sloshing through the premises as she attempts to scoop water into large bins.

Footage of the aftermath emerged on Xiaxue’s Instagram after the content creator stepped up to help her friend with the cleaning efforts.

Drove Ms Lim down at 4am

In response to MS News, Xiaxue said that Wisma management informed staff about a water leakage at roughly 4am.

“They cannot enter the premises to turn off the water supply without the tenants being physically there,” she explained.

As Ms Lim did not have a driver at that hour, she contacted Xiaxue and the duo headed down to the outlet.

“We were super shocked to see the extent of the flood, which was about 15cm in height,” Xiaxue exclaimed.

Photos and videos showed water spreading across several rooms inside the spa, with soaked furniture and equipment visible.

Ms Lim seen helping to clear floodwater in pyjamas

Despite reportedly taking sleeping pills earlier in the night after attending the Icon Ball, Ms Lim still headed down to help manage the situation.

Xiaxue said Ms Lim arrived at the spa in her pyjamas and joined the cleanup efforts alongside a staff member and mall management.

“The equipment the Wheelock management had was working kind of slowly, so we decided to try to help too,” Xiaxue shared.

In an attempt to accelerate the cleanup efforts, the pair even used trays to scoop water into a bucket.

Although their efforts were “feeble attempts”, she added that the cleanup process was still exhausting.

The group reportedly stayed at the outlet from around 4.30am until 9.30am.

Some equipment reportedly damaged after flooding

A burst sink pipe in one of the treatment rooms caused the flooding, Xiaxue confirmed.

While the matter has since been resolved, some equipment was reportedly damaged and several items remained wet after the incident.

MS News has reached out to The Wellness Space by Illumia for more information.

Also read: Xiaxue lists Hougang HDB flat for sale at S$928k, gives house tour on Instagram

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Featured image adapted from @chrisngnk on Instagram and @xiaxue on Instagram.