S’pore GP welcomes its first F1 sprint race, announces entertainment lineup for 2026

Brand new Barge Stage to host international DJ line-up including DJ Snake and Major Lazer

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 will return from 9 to 11 Oct, featuring Singapore’s first-ever Formula 1 (F1) Sprint race.

Organisers also announced an expanded entertainment line-up across Zone 1, featuring major international acts such as Mark Ronson, DJ Snake, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Goo Goo Dolls, among others.

Zone 1 sits at the epicentre of all the track action and is home to the F1 Paddock and Pit Building.

Singapore to debut its first F1 Sprint race

The 2026 edition of the Singapore Grand Prix (GP) will mark the first time the F1 Sprint format is held at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The three-day event will now feature a practice session and Sprint qualifying on Friday, as well as the Sprint Race and main race qualifying on Saturday.

The event will end with the showpiece Singapore Grand Prix race at 8pm on Sunday.

According to organisers, the new-generation Formula 1 cars racing under updated technical regulations are expected to improve overtaking and wheel-to-wheel action.

With more points up for grabs this year, spectators can look forward to an adrenaline-filled weekend.

New Barge Stage to host international DJs

Apart from the on-track action, spectators will experience a brand new 2,891sqm entertainment precinct at the waterfront in Zone 1.

The new Barge Stage will feature a back-to-back line-up of international DJs performing throughout the weekend, including:

Mark Ronson

DJ Snake

Major Lazer Soundsystem

Rev Run

ZHU

TOKiMONSTA

Flight Facilities (DJ Set)

Spectators can enjoy terraced seating and views of the Marina Bay waterfront under an open-air setup lined with coconut trees.

Meanwhile, the Wharf Stage will also host a variety of music acts, led by headliners Split Enz and Goo-Goo Dolls.

They will be performing on 9 Oct and 10 Oct respectively.

The headline act for Wharf Stage on 11 Oct will be announced in the near future.

More tickets released after strong demand

Singapore GP said ticket demand for the 2026 edition has been “record-breaking”, with several categories already sold out.

Additional ticket inventory has since been released, including the three-day tickets for both the Pit Exit Grandstand and the expanded Chicane at Turn 2 Grandstand.

According to Singapore GP, prices range from S$198 to S$1,198.

Tickets can be purchased online and via official resellers.

Limited hospitality packages also remain available at TWENTY3, Lounge Plus, and suites at the Singapore Flyer.

17th edition of Singapore GP

2026 marks the 17th GP that Singapore will host, since its return to the calendar in 2008.

“The F1 Sprint race sets the tone for a thrilling Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 weekend,” said Adam Firth, Executive Director of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.

He added that the entertainment line-up is set to feature some of the biggest names, with headlining acts to be announced shortly.

Also read: S’pore Grand Prix 2025 attended by over 300K fans, 2nd-highest turnout ever

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Featured image adapted from F1 and courtesy of Singapore GP.