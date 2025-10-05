S’pore Grand Prix 2025 attended by over 300K fans, 2nd-highest turnout ever

S’pore Grand Prix 2025 drew 11.7% more fans compared with 2024

The annual Singapore Grand Prix (GP) has been a hit with tourists and locals again, with more than 300,000 fans in attendance this year.

The figure is the second-highest turnout ever for the event, and 11.7% more than last year’s race.

300,641 visitors attended S’pore Grand Prix 2025

In an update on Sunday (5 Oct), the last day of the event, Singapore GP said a total of 300,641 spectators attended the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 over three days.

The turnout for the 16th edition of the night race was the highest since the Bay Grandstand — i.e. 27,000-capacity the Float @ Marina Bay — was closed for redevelopment in 2023.

It’s also the second-highest attendance since the record turnout of 302,000 in 2022, in the first GP since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, 269,072 fans packed the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

9 new grandstands added

The closure of the Bay Grandstand caused changes to the iconic street circuit and an overall capacity reduction, Singapore GP said.

To make up for this, nine new grandstands and three additional hospitality facilities were introduced to meet “unprecedented demand”, it noted, adding:

Attendees have also enjoyed brand new thematic lifestyle precincts, innovative entertainment programming, and an increase in food and beverage offerings to provide improved patron experience within the Circuit Park.

They were also treated to performances by international artists such as G-DRAGON, Foo Fighters and Sir Elton John.

George Russell wins race for the 1st time

Eventually, Mercedes’ George Russell won the race after leading from pole position to flag.

This is the Briton’s first-ever win in the Singapore GP and second victory of the season.

It also makes him the sixth different winner in six Singapore GPs since 2018.

He came in at 1hr 40min 22.367sec, 5.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen.

McLaren’s Lando Norris settled for third.

However, McLaren snagged the constructors’ title, its second consecutive one.

Russell came out on top despite the Singapore GP being declared a “heat hazard”, with temperatures of 31°C or above and high humidity predicted during the event.

That meant teams needed to fit a Driver Cooling System that circulates chilled fluid through a vest worn by drivers to keep their core body temperature lower for longer.

