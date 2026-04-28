S$400K cash seized from car at Tuas Checkpoint forfeited to S’pore, M’sian man jailed

S$400K in cash found in boot of car entering S’pore via Tuas Checkpoint on 23 May 2025

Singapore has confiscated almost S$400,000 in cash that was seized from a car at Tuas Checkpoint last year, as it was suspected to be unlawful proceeds.

The Malaysian man who brought the cash in has also been jailed, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Tuesday (28 April).

S$400K cash found in car at Tuas Checkpoint during multi-agency joint operation

On 23 May 2025, 57-year-old Malaysian Diong Gin Ing was entering Singapore in a car via Tuas Checkpoint, SPF said.

Unfortunately for him, he was ensnared by a Cross-Border Cash Reporting Regime multi-agency joint operation, which involved officers from the Specialised Fraud Investigation Branch of the SPF’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

A bag in his car boot was found to have a total of S$398,775 and RM1,621 (S$524) in cash.

S$400K cash seized after man didn’t make accurate declaration

Diong had not made an accurate declaration of the cash he was carrying, SPF said.

He was also not able to satisfactorily account for the source of the cash.

The cash was thus suspected to be unlawful proceeds and was seized for further investigations.

Cash was the proceeds of man’s illegal activities in M’sia

A ruling on the case published on 26 March stated that Diong had worked as a runner for an unlicensed moneylending syndicate and an illegal 4D and horse betting syndicate operating in Johor.

The cash was the proceeds of his criminal activities in Malaysia over approximately six years.

Before entering Singapore, he went to an unlicensed money changer in Malaysia and converted most of his money from ringgit to Singapore dollars to take advantage of the better exchange rate, the court heard.

He then brought the cash into Singapore to gamble at the Resorts World Sentosa casino.

Man pleads guilty to 2 charges, cash forfeited to state

Appearing in court on 26 March, Diong pleaded guilty to two charges:

one count of possession of benefits from criminal conduct under Section 54(1)(c) of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992

one count of making an inaccurate declaration on cross-border movement of cash under Section 60(1) of the same Act

He was sentenced to 10 months and three days in jail, with the three days’ imprisonment for the cash declaration Offence.

After Diong was convicted, the prosecution applied for the entire amount of cash seized to be forfeited to the state.

This was granted on 16 April, SPF said.

Cash forfeited to deprive criminals of ill-gotten gains: CAD

CAD Director Peggy Pao said Singapore takes “a serious view” of criminals trying to move proceeds from unlawful activity through the Republic’s jurisdiction.

Forfeiting the entire sum of cash demonstrates Singapore’s commitment to “deprive criminals of their ill-gotten gains”, she noted, adding:

We will not tolerate any transnational criminal activities or money laundering in Singapore.

Travellers reminded to accurately report movement of over S$20K in cash

SPF reminded arriving and departing travellers to accurately report the physical movement of more than S$20,000 in physical currency and bearer negotiable instruments in or out of Singapore.

Those who fail to do so face up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$50,000.

Any part of the cash in relation to the offence may also be confiscated.

Also read: 4 travellers caught bringing S$1.25M in cash into S’pore in 1 day & not making proper declaration

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Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook. Photo on the left for illustration purposes only.