412kg of cannabis bound for UK seized as CNB helps bust transnational drug network

CNB & UK authorities bust transnational drug network after cannabis found transiting through S’pore

After a massive amount of cannabis was seized in January, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) helped bust a transnational drug network that was transporting drugs through Singapore.

The operation led to the seizure of an additional 412kg of cannabis, said CNB in a news release on Monday (27 April).

509kg of cannabis detected at Pasir Panjang on 3 Jan

The cross-border operation was ignited when 509kg of cannabis was detected at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on 3 Jan.

The 902 packets were carried by a 20-foot container that was targeted for enhanced checks when it arrived in Singapore.

CNB works with UK agencies to expose transnational drug network

CNB’s investigation later revealed that the drugs were bound for the United Kingdom (UK).

This led to CNB launching an operation with the UK’s Home Office International Operations (HOIO), which in turn coordinated with the UK Border Force and West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (WM ROCU).

Through close cooperation and timely exchange of intelligence, the agencies exposed the workings of a transnational drug network and dismantled its operations, CNB said.

This stopped the syndicate from distributing “a massive amount of drugs” in the UK, it added.

412kg of cannabis seized before being shipped to UK by transnational network: CNB

The operation also resulted in another large seizure of cannabis, with 412kg of cannabis uncovered in another container on 25 Feb.

The towering bundles of cannabis were intercepted before they were smuggled to the UK, during a joint Singapore-UK raid.

In the bundles, individual packages containing cannabis were concealed with shredded paper.

The seizure, which was achieved via intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement actions, disrupted the downstream drug-trafficking activities of the transnational network.

7 people arrested in the UK

Following the seizure, the UK agencies subsequently mounted an operation in the UK in which more cannabis was seized and seven people arrested.

One of them has been charged in the UK with a drug-related offence.

The UK authorities are currently working to identify more suspects through further leads.

‘Significant blow’ dealt to transnational networks: CNB

CNB’s Deputy Director for Operations Aaron Tang said CNB and its UK counterparts had “dealt a significant blow” to transnational drug networks that “threaten the safety and security of our communities”.

He noted that CNB’s international partnerships with law enforcement agencies mean there will be “no safe haven” for traffickers, and CNB will continue to work closely with UK allies to foil these networks.

Assistant Commissioner Tang also warned drug traffickers that they would face “the full force of the law”, adding:

Singapore’s toughness against drugs remains absolute. We will pursue relentlessly, whether you operate within our borders or beyond them.

UK grateful to S’pore for help

Mr Bryan McNeill, HOIO’s Asia-Pacific Regional Manager, said the UK is grateful to its Singapore partners for their help in disrupting drug-trafficking networks targeting the UK.

The transnational collaboration “closed gaps long exploited by organised crime”, and was accomplished through real-time intelligence sharing, stronger border coordination, and shared goals, he noted, adding:

These criminals operate across borders, so our response must also be transnational.

Also read: 509kg of cannabis found in inbound container at Pasir Panjang, far above capital charge limit

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Featured image adapted from HOIO, UK Border Force and WM ROCU via Central Narcotics Bureau.