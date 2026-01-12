509kg of cannabis found in inbound container at Pasir Panjang, far above capital charge limit

CNB & ICA uncover 509kg of cannabis in joint operation at Pasir Panjang

More than 500kg of cannabis was detected in a 20-foot inbound container at the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on 3 Jan 2026, according to a joint news release issued by the authorities on Friday (9 Jan).

The seizure, involving 902 packets of cannabis weighing about 509kg in total, was made following coordinated checks by Singapore Customs, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Container flagged after risk assessment

The container was selected for enhanced inspection after Singapore Customs received information and shared it with both CNB and ICA.

This was complemented by pre-arrival risk assessment carried out by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre.

During scanning checks, ICA image analysts detected irregularities in the container’s scanned images.

A physical inspection by ICA officers subsequently uncovered a packet containing a brownish substance suspected to be a controlled drug inside one of the boxes.

CNB officers were alerted immediately and conducted further examinations, which led to the discovery of 902 packets of cannabis concealed within the container.

Drugs believed to be in transit

Preliminary investigations indicate that the drugs were transiting through Singapore and were intended for another country. Investigations are ongoing.

Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, individuals who import into or export from Singapore more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

ICA said it will continue to strengthen its detection and targeting capabilities through the use of technology and data analytics, while working closely with partner agencies.

The authority added that security checks at Singapore’s checkpoints will be maintained to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs, as well as other contraband such as weapons, explosives, and prohibited items, across the borders.

