4 foreign men arrested for suspected drug offences after raid on migrant worker lodging in Woodlands

Men arrested for suspected drug trafficking & abuse at migrant worker lodging in Woodlands

Four foreign men, aged between 24 and 36, have been arrested for suspected drug offences.

The arrests came during a raid on a migrant worker residential lodging in Woodlands, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Saturday (25 Oct).

Migrant worker lodging raided after info received on suspected drug offences

CNB officers launched the operation in the vicinity of Woodlands Avenue 1 on Wednesday (22 Oct) late morning, acting on information that was received.

At the migrant worker lodging, a 32-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

Three others, aged 24, 30 and 36, were arrested for suspected drug abuse.

Drugs seized after a search

The men and their living area were searched.

The following items were subsequently uncovered and seized:

68g of cannabis

18g of ‘Ice’

29 ‘Yaba’ tablets

various drug paraphernalia

Investigations into all the arrested men are ongoing.

CNB noted that trafficking in a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender acts on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else, even if that other person is overseas.

CNB regularly engages migrant workers on drugs

CNB’s Commanding Officer of Enforcement Royce Chua said it regularly engages the community, including migrant workers, on drugs.

Specifically, CNB raises awareness on the harms of drugs and Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance against them, Superintendent Chua noted, adding:

CNB will not hesitate to take tough enforcement action against drug traffickers and offenders, and will spare no effort to detect, disrupt, and dismantle drug operations to keep Singapore safe.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau and Google Maps.