Man throws bag of drugs into Kallang River while being chased by CNB, arrested for drug trafficking

Bag thrown into Kallang River contained drugs including cannabis & ‘Ice’

With officers in hot pursuit, a man decided to throw a bag of drugs that was in his possession into the Kallang River.

He was eventually arrested about two days later, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Saturday (14 June).

Man abandons e-bike & flees when police approach him

The incident took place on Tuesday (10 June) evening, when CNB launched an operation in the vicinity of Bendemeer Road.

When officers approached a man on an e-bike, he abandoned the device and fled the scene.

While chasing after him, they saw him throwing a bag into the Kallang River.

Drugs worth S$110K found in bag thrown into Kallang River

The bag was subsequently retrieved from the river.

Inside, about 2,004g of cannabis and 518g of ‘Ice’ were found, estimated to be worth S$110,200.

The amount of drugs seized could feed the addiction of about 580 drug abusers for a week, CNB said.

Man arrested in Kampong Eunos condo

CNB later identified the man as a 30-year-old foreign national.

During a follow-up operation on Thursday (12 June) afternoon, he was arrested for suspected drug trafficking at the entrance of a condominium in the vicinity of Kampong Eunos.

He was brought to his condo unit, where various drug paraphernalia were seized.

Investigations are ongoing into the man’s suspected drug activities.

Death penalty possible for trafficking more than 500g of cannabis

CNB noted that trafficking in a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

This applies whether the offender does so on their own behalf or on somebody’s else behalf, even if that other person is overseas.

Those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis or more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the mandatory death penalty.

