Drug trafficker avoids S’pore death penalty by 0.01g, gets 31 years’ jail

Drug trafficker avoids death penalty by 0.01g, gets 31 years’ jail

A drug trafficker in Singapore was sentenced to 31 years’ jail after avoiding the death penalty by just 0.01g.

Last Tuesday (3 June), 58-year-old Mesnawi Dahri pleaded guilty to four charges — three for drug-related offences and one for money laundering.

Two additional charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Heroin & Ecstasy pills seized during arrest in Jan 2023

According to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Mesnawi was arrested by officers in Jan 2023 at Ang Mo Kio.

Officers seized drugs and cash during the raid:

About 713g of heroin

4 ‘Ecstasy’ pills

S$18,050 in cash, which was later forfeited to the state

The cash was confirmed to be proceeds from his drug trafficking activities, ST reported.

CNB highlighted that 15g of pure heroin is enough to feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week.

Originally charged with trafficking at least 15g of pure heroin

Mesnawi was originally charged with possessing at least 15g of diamorphine (pure heroin) for the purpose of trafficking — a charge that carries the mandatory death penalty in Singapore.

However, the charge was later amended to reflect that he had trafficked at least than 14.99g of diamorphine — just 0.01g short of the threshold.

The reclassified charge came with a maximum jail sentence of 30 years or life imprisonment.

Jail sentence includes 10 weeks for money laundering charge

The 31-year jail duration also consists of 10 weeks for a money laundering charge.

Mesnawi was unrepresented in court and has filed an appeal against the sentence.

Those convicted of laundering drug trafficking proceeds can face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine of up to S$50,000.

