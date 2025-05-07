S’porean man faces death penalty in M’sia for allegedly trafficking over 10kg of drugs

Singaporean faces death penalty for trafficking over 10kg of ecstasy in Malaysia

A 48-year-old Singaporean man could face the death penalty in Malaysia after being charged with trafficking more than 10kg of drugs — including powdered ecstasy — in Johor Bahru.

Tan Ban Choon, who is reportedly unemployed, was slapped with five serious drug-related charges in the Sessions Court on Tuesday (6 May), one of which involves the trafficking of over 10kg of ecstasy, reports Malay Mail.

If found guilty, he faces either the gallows or life imprisonment, along with no fewer than 15 strokes of the cane.

10kg of MDMA allegedly found in Johor apartment

According to court documents, Tan allegedly committed the offences at an apartment in Danga Bay at around 10pm one night in April this year.

He was charged with trafficking 10.024kg of powdered MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), he faces four counts of drug possession on top of the trafficking charge, involving:

9g of heroin

44g of cannabis

6g of powdered MDMA

31.3g of ketamine

The charges were read out in Mandarin before Judge Mohammad Khalid Abdul Karim. Tan reportedly nodded in response.

No bail offered

According to Malay Mail, Tan appeared in court without legal representation and was not offered bail. As the trafficking charge falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court, no plea was recorded during this session.

Under Malaysian law, drug trafficking is a capital offence — punishable by death or life imprisonment, and at least 15 strokes of the cane if the latter is imposed.

For the drug possession charges alone, Tan could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to RM100,000 (S$30,440), or both.

The court has adjourned the case to 29 July, pending a full chemical analysis report.

