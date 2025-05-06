S’porean man busted in Thailand for selling drug-laced vapes worth nearly S$627K

Singaporean man gets arrested for selling drug-laced vapes in Bangkok

A Singaporean man has landed in serious trouble abroad after being arrested in Bangkok for allegedly selling electronic cigarettes, also known as vapes, laced with a powerful anaesthetic.

Neo Ming Loon, 37, was one of eight people nabbed by Thai police in a series of coordinated raids. The group is believed to have trafficked vapes worth nearly 16 million baht (S$627,000), with profits potentially reaching as high as 25 million baht (S$980,000).

Neo now also faces an additional charge for entering Thailand illegally, according to The Straits Times.

Drug-laced vapes disguised as tourist products

The Royal Thai Police’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) launched investigations after receiving a tip-off about a suspicious product: vapes allegedly laced with ketamine-like substances and sold to tourists under the street name “Kpods”.

On 2 May, the CIB confirmed that two raids were carried out: one in Din Daeng, a district in Bangkok, and another in Pathum Thani province, north of the capital.

Authorities seized a large quantity of vaping gear, substantial cash holdings, and other items believed to be linked to the operation.

Initial suspicions pointed to ketamine, but further testing revealed that the vape pods actually contained etomidate, a sedative used in medical settings that can cause dangerous side effects when abused.

Vapes sold for up to S$98 each

As part of a sting operation, an undercover officer reportedly bought one pod for 2,500 baht (S$98).

Another member of the group, Nattapon Boontham, allegedly acted as a middleman. He sourced vapes from Neo and sold them at a markup, making about 400 baht (S$15.70) in profit per pod.

Authorities believe he may have made over 25 million baht (S$980,000) in the past year alone.

Neo & accomplices allegedly involved in money laundering

Neo was reportedly working with Thai nationals Phanuwat Itthongdam, 37, and Siwaporn Paiplod, 34, to distribute the illegal vapes to lower-level dealers.

In addition to drug trafficking, Neo and Siwaporn are also suspected of money laundering, according to Thairath.

Investigators discovered that Neo used Phanuwat’s bank account for his transactions, while 15.8 million baht (S$620,000) was found across six bank accounts connected to Siwaporn.

A separate raid on a condominium in Pathum Thani turned up luxury assets worth another 12.8 million baht (S$504,000), believed to be linked to the scheme. Items seized included:

A car

A land title deed

Jewellery

Vaping equipment

Around 5.8 million baht in cash

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Central Investigation Bureau on Facebook.