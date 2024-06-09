34-year-old Singaporean man reportedly arrested in Thailand for possessing drugs for sale

Singaporean reportedly arrested in Thailand was found in possession of e-cigarette liquid mixed with drugs

A Singaporean man has reportedly been arrested in Thailand for drug offences.

He was found in possession of electronic cigarette liquid mixed with drugs meant for sale.

The 34-year-old was apprehended during an undercover police operation.

Singaporean nabbed on 7 June after undercover operation

The Singaporean, identified as Yao Yuheng, was arrested last Friday (7 June) in Pattaya, reported Thailand’s Khaosod English news outlet.

Police officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) had set up an operation at the abandoned Major Hollywood department store in Bangkok.

They had reportedly gone undercover as buyers.

Drugs found in car of Singaporean arrested in Thailand

As a result of the operation, several illegal items were uncovered inside Yao’s car, according to The Pattaya News.

This included 90 pots of a new drug named “Pod K”.

It was made up of e-cigarette liquid mixed with drugs, including methamphetamine and ketamine.

Pod K can be consumed via inhalation, much like how one would inhale an e-cigarette.

Photos shared by Khaosod showed police officers displaying the items seized with a photocopy of what appeared to be a Singapore pink identity card.

Singaporean charged with possession of drugs in Thailand

Yao, who resides in Samut Prakan Province southeast of Bangkok, was charged with:

distribution and possession of serious class 1 narcotics

possession of class 2 narcotics for sale

These are illegal substances that cause harm to the public, Khaosod said.

He was transferred to another division of the NSB for further investigations and legal proceedings.

