YouTrip launches M’sian Ringgit wallet, enjoy free bus rides to JB & shop with the best rates

YouTrip Malaysian Ringgit wallet lets users lock in unbeatable MYR exchange rates

Whether it’s a quick grocery run to Johor Bahru (JB) or a week-long makan spree in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Singaporeans are always up for a trip to Malaysia.

And now, YouTrip’s Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) wallet is here to make your next getaway even better. With this latest feature, you can now exchange and lock in the best MYR rates no matter where you are.

Enjoy cashback & discounts across the Causeway

The days of standing in endless queues at money changers are officially over — with YouTrip, you can top up your MYR wallet anytime and get straight to the fun part: eating your favourite Malaysian dishes and shopping ‘til you drop.

Here’s more good news: you’ll score 3% cashback on all MYR purchases with a minimum spend of S$200, capped at S$9 and redeemable by the first 5,000 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can also score exclusive cashback at popular Malaysian stores, including:

5% cashback at Lotus

10% cashback at JD Sports

5% cashback at Decathlon (selected outlets only)

5% cashback at CARiNG Pharmacy

And the cherry on top? You’ll get competitive, real-time exchange rates — close to those on Google or XE.com — with no hidden fees or sneaky markups.

Free bus rides to JB & fun events at JB City Square & Komtar malls

As if that weren’t enough, YouTrip is making your cross-Causeway trips even easier on your wallet with free bus rides to JB and back. Simply hop on at Kranji MRT and cruise to Mid Valley Southkey for zero dollars.

This offer runs over four weekends from 19 April to 11 May, but you’ll need to sign up for a spot each week. Keep an eye on YouTrip’s Instagram and Telegram for the weekly link and details.

The fun doesn’t stop there. YouTrip is also hosting three pop-up booths at two popular malls in JB:

JB City Square: 18 – 20 April

Komtar JBCC: 9 – 11 May, 6 – 8 June

From 10am to 10pm, look forward to fun activities like a reaction time game with exclusive YouTrip merch and staycation prizes, plus blind boxes for new sign-ups and a free S$5 when you register using the on-site promo code.

If you’ve been delaying that JB trip, now’s the time to jio your buddies and lock in the best MYR rates with YouTrip.

Get started with YouTrip

If you haven’t jumped on the YouTrip bandwagon yet, don’t worry — getting started is a breeze. Here’s how:

Download the YouTrip app. Sign up with Singpass or upload your documents manually. Top up your wallet instantly with PayNow or link your bank account. Start using your virtual card right away while waiting for your physical card.

Your YouTrip card works like a prepaid card — just tap and go in more than 150 countries, all while enjoying the best exchange rates.

You can even add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay for seamless contactless payments, and shop online as well as in-store.

Visit YouTrip’s website for more info and full T&Cs, sign up here, and follow it on Instagram and Telegram for the latest perks and updates.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with YouTrip.

Featured image by MS News and courtesy of YouTrip. Photography by Jaslyn Tan.