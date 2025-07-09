5 lesser-known facts about Mahathir Mohamad, the 100-year-old ex-PM of M’sia

5 lesser-known facts about Mahathir Mohamad, who turned 100 on 10 July 2025

Widely recognised as a former prime minister of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir Mohamad stands as a formidable political figure and a dominant force of nature.

His political journey spanned several decades, marked by headline-grabbing rivalries and complex political dynamics.

Thus, he remains both a deeply polarising yet revered figure.

100 years of Mahathir Mohamad

Throughout his career, Dr Mahathir governed with an iron fist but fought fiercely for his people, placing the Malay community at the core of his leadership philosophy.

Over the course of a century, he not only survived a world war but also led a newly independent nation towards modernisation and progress — achieving far more than many accomplish in a lifetime.

As he celebrates his 100th birthday today (10 July), here are five lesser-known insights into the man who devoted much of his life to shaping Malaysia’s modern identity.

1. Mahathir Mohamad was Langkawi’s first stationed doctor

Born on 10 July 1925, Dr Mahathir grew up under modest circumstances in Alor Setar, Kedah, with a total of eight siblings.

Finishing secondary school at the top of his cohort, he went on to pursue medicine at the University of Malaya, a precursor of the National University of Singapore.

Upon graduating in 1953, he served in various hospitals and clinics across Malaysia before being posted to Langkawi in 1955.

Renowned for its five-star resorts and pristine white sandy beaches today, Langkawi was, in Dr Mahathir’s youth, largely undeveloped.

There, stationed in a government clinic, he was the island’s first stationed doctor.

Confronted by its underdeveloped state, he would, decades later during his first tenure as PM, spearhead its transformation into a major tourist destination.

To this day, his contributions to the island are regarded as legendary, with many crediting him for ushering in lasting prosperity to its shores.

2. M’sia’s longest-serving PM & world’s oldest PM at 92

Although Dr Mahathir later started his own private practice, his fervour for politics was ignited in the aftermath of World War II, when the British consolidated the Malay states and the Straits Settlements into the Malayan Union and granted citizenship to non-Malays — a move that profoundly shaped his political views.

Distinguished by his sharp intellect and unwavering resolve, he joined the United Malays National Organisation and rose swiftly through the ranks, securing a seat as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kota Setar Selatan in 1964.

Throughout his political career, he held multiple ministerial portfolios, eventually ascending to the position of Deputy Prime Minister in 1976, before assuming the role of PM in 1981.

He served for 22 years, stepping down in 2003 — a tenure unparalleled in the nation’s history.

However, after 15 years, he made a dramatic return to the political stage, reclaiming the premiership at the remarkable age of 92. In the process, he set a record as the world’s oldest PM.

Across his tenures, Malaysia witnessed significant modernisation and robust economic growth.

He championed ambitious infrastructure projects, including the iconic Petronas Twin Towers and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, and implemented stringent policies and legislation that profoundly transformed the nation’s social and economic landscape.

3. Lee Kuan Yew offered to fly surgeon to M’sia for his heart surgery

Dr Mahathir’s political feuds were not just confined to his fellow Malaysian leaders but also extended to Mr Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s late former PM.

When Dr Mahathir became an MP in 1964, it was shortly after Singapore joined Malaysia in 1963, which was when he first crossed paths with Mr Lee.

Both men, unyielding and resolute political figures, frequently found themselves at odds and did not hesitate to exchange sharp verbal barbs in public.

However, when Mr Lee passed away in March 2015, Dr Mahathir published a heartfelt tribute titled “Kuan Yew and I” on his blog.

“I cannot say I was a close friend of Kuan Yew. But still I feel sad at his demise,” he wrote.

Reflected on the many occasions they “crossed swords” in political debates, he said there was however “no enmity, only differences in our views of what was good for the newborn nation”.

Dr Mahathir also shared a poignant memory of suffering a heart attack in 1989, which required open heart surgery.

He revealed that Mr Lee had “cared enough” to call his wife requesting that the operation be delayed, as he had arranged for the best heart surgeon — a Singaporean living in Australia — to perform the procedure.

However, he had already been administered pre-medication and was asleep before the operation the next day.

Likewise, when Mr Lee himself fell ill, Dr Mahathir requested to see him. He agreed, but a night before the planned visit, the Singapore High Commissioner sent word that he was too unwell to receive guests.

“Now Kuan Yew is no more,” Dr Mahathir lamented in his tribute, adding:

His passage marks the end of the period when those who fought for independence lead their countries and knew the value of independence.

Their relationship was undeniably complex — a dynamic marked by mutual passion, uncompromising resolve, and ultimately, respect.

4. Married for nearly seven decades

Dr Mahathir is as devoted to his family as he is to his country.

He and his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah, 98, have shared nearly seven decades of marriage.

They first met at Singapore’s King Edward VII College of Medicine in 1947 and tied the knot in 1956.

In an interview with the New Straits Times (NST), he remarked that although his wife is not a politician, she has accompanied him for most of his long journey in politics.

“My wife always says that behind every successful man, there is a wife, not just a woman,” he said.

While acknowledging that they married young and inevitably had their differences, Dr Mahathir emphasised the importance of tolerance in sustaining a long-lasting relationship.

“If you are tolerant then you can be together,” he noted.

He also firmly believes in preserving the marriage for the sake of their children.

5. 4 biological & 3 adopted children in his family

Dr Mahathir and his wife share seven children, four of whom are biological — Marina, Mirzan, Mokhzani and Mukhriz.

They later adopted three more — Melinda, Maizura and Mazhar.

Despite the intensity of his political career, Dr Mahathir has remained committed to providing a good life for his children.

His granddaughter Ineza Roussille, who directed a documentary on him in 2019, said he is “family-oriented” and enjoys spending time with his grandchildren.

