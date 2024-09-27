Ex-M’sia PM Mahathir, 99, stuns netizens by driving at 154km/h on Sepang Circuit

Ex-M’sia PM Mahathir stuns netizens by driving 154km/h at 99 years old

In a Facebook post, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad impressed netizens with a video of himself driving at more than 100km/h on the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

The 3min-long video initially showed Dr Mahathir sitting in the passenger seat beside Tan Sri Mohamed Azman Yahya, SIC’s non-executive chairperson.

He laughed and chatted as Mr Azman navigated the car in a rather bumpy ride.

Dr Mahathir later took the wheel and expertly manoeuvred the car through the circuit’s sharp corners.

Despite being 99 years old, he floored the pedal, hitting speeds of up to 154km/h and leaving viewers amazed by his driving skills.

In the video, Dr Mahathir also shared his reasons for opening the circuit back in 1999. “We don’t have many tourist attractions, and having a race would stimulate tourists and visitors from foreign countries to come here,” he said.

“Also, we need to entertain the people.”

Netizens are impressed by the former PM’s driving skills

Netizens were quick to flood the comment section, with many praising the former PM’s abilities.

“Hebat!” Many users quipped in the comments.

One user also noted that despite Dr Mahathir’s age, he still has the energy of a “young man”.

