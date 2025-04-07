Singaporean drowns near island in Johor, another man also found dead

A Singaporean man has drowned while swimming near an island in Johor.

He was believed to have been swept away by the currents, Johor’s Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) was quoted as saying by The Star.

Three men involved went swimming off Pulau Mawar

The authorities received a call for assistance at about 2.37pm on Monday (7 April), Endau fire station chief Mohd Alias Hussin said.

They dispatched seven personnel to the scene, which was in Pulau Mawar — a picturesque island about three hours’ drive from Singapore.

When rescuers arrived at 2.56pm, they found that three men had gone swimming in the waters off the island.

Singaporean drowns off Johor island, Malaysian survives

One of them, a Singaporean, was found floating in the water and brought to shore by members of the public, said Assistant Superintendent Mohd Alias.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, a Malaysian, managed to save himself.

Rescuers were searching for the third man, an Indian national, with the operation led by the Endau fire station.

Besides the seven personnel, a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) vehicle and a Hilux unit were also deployed.

Third man also drowns off Johor island after Singaporean

However, Malaysia’s Berita Harian reported that the body of the Indian national was also found later in the evening.

Asst Supt Mohd Alias was quoted as saying that 45-year-old Narayanan Ravi was found about 300m from where he was reported missing.

Rescuers used a rope unit to pull him to shore and handed the body over to the police for further action, ending the operation at 6.21pm.

He identified the deceased Singaporean as 37-year-old V. Yogaraj.

The surviving man is 39-year-old K. Anpananthan.

Featured image adapted from Berita Harian via Johor Fire and Rescue Department.