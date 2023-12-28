S’porean Man Who Went Missing In Desaru Waters Found Dead, Teenage Son Rescued

Singaporean On Holiday Goes Missing Off Desaru Coast On 27 Dec

A 49-year-old Singaporean man has gone missing while on holiday in Desaru, Bandar Penawar, Malaysia.

According to Malaysian news sites, the incident was reported at around 12.33pm on Wednesday (27 Dec).

It’s believed that the man was swept away by strong currents, based on witness accounts.

Though his teenage son was rescued by onlookers, the search and rescue team retrieved the man’s body on 28 Dec.

49-year-old man went missing in Desaru waters

The missing man was identified as Mr Isaac Kelvin Tan Lee Thong, reported the New Straits Times.

He was swimming in Desaru waters with his 16-year-old son in front of the Westin Desaru Coast Beach Resort when the incident happened.

At the time, there was a red flag on the beach indicating rough sea conditions. Beachgoers were thus advised against doing any water-related activities.

Onlookers who noticed the teenager struggling with the current then jumped in to save him.

However, his father was nowhere to be found.

Teenage son rescued by onlookers

Penawar Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Masri Ibrahim said that the father-son pair had been enjoying some recreational activities on the beach.

“Based on witness accounts, the man was swept away by the current and could not be found,” he said in a statement reported by The Star.

“His 16-year-old son was saved by the public before we arrived at the scene.”

The teenager has since been taken to Hospital Kota Tinggi for treatment.

The Straits Times also reported that Mr Tan’s wife was at the scene though she was unharmed.

The search and rescue operation involving teams from Mersing and Sungai Rengit was set to continue early today (28 Dec).

According to The Star, the victim’s body was found at 5.30am on Thursday, five kilometres from where he was last seen.

On 22 Oct, a 33-year-old kayaker went missing in Sentosa waters. Her body was found two days later.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bernama and Vacation&Travel Insider. Image on the right for illustration purposes only.