M’sian girl diagnosed with rare liver cancer on 1st day of national exams, receives donations for treatment

A girl from Malaysia was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer after she fell ill on the first day of her national Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams, the equivalent of Singapore’s GCE ‘O’ Level examinations.

18-year-old Tan Qiao Qi was preparing to sit for her SPM exams in January this year when she was suddenly hit with nausea and body aches.

To her family’s shock, her liver had failed. Doctors later diagnosed her with a rare form of liver cancer known as recurrent embryonal sarcoma.

Despite undergoing several surgeries, her tumour returned when she wanted to retake her SPM exams.

The resulting surgeries and continuing treatment left Ms Tan’s family with a hefty medical bill of RM550,000 (S$156,605), leading them to turn to a charity for help.

Luckily, they managed to raise the amount within just five hours.

According to One Hope Charity, Ms Tan, a student at SMJK Jit Sin II in Penang, has an optimistic personality and is a joy to those around her.

But on the first day of SPM exams, Ms Tan started vomiting and complaining of chest pains. Worried due to past issues of muscle aches, her parents rushed her to the hospital.

There, they found out that Ms Tan’s liver had a tumour that ruptured, which caused internal bleeding and bacterial infection.

She was then diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer known as recurrent embryonal sarcoma, which can return even after previous treatment. According to a case report from 2022, it presents mainly in children aged five to 10 and is more uncommon in adults.

Ms Tan subsequently went through several surgeries to clear her contaminated blood and remove the cancerous cells.

In November 2023, she complained of muscle aches and sought medical attention multiple times.

But her parents decided to schedule a detailed medical examination only after the SPM exams, so as not to disrupt their daughter’s exam preparations.

Medical bills amounted to RM550,000

Due to the type of cancer, Ms Tan still requires chemotherapy and radiation therapy while her parents take turns caring for her at the hospital.

Doctors estimated that her treatment would last a year, Sin Chew Daily reported.

“[It] is a tremendous burden for any family,” One Hope Charity noted.

Furthermore, to continue treatment, Ms Tan’s family urgently required RM550,000.

Her 50-year-old father sells clothes at a night market, while her mother, 47, works at a clothing store.

They also have a 23-year-old daughter pursuing higher education in college.

Unable to afford Ms Tan’s medical bills, they turned to the charity for help.

Hopes to retake exams had to be shelved

Said One Hope Charity: “[The family hasn’t] given up hope but instead are counting on your kindness and assistance to give this bright young girl a healthy and hopeful future.”

Besides being an avid dancer, Ms Tan wanted to be a teacher. She was thus disappointed about missing her SPM exams due to her illness and hoped to retake them.

But when she developed jaundice and had to continue treatment, these hopes had to be shelved.

Raised amount within 5 hours

Shortly after Ms Tan’s story went public, netizens rallied to support her family with donations.

The overwhelming support meant that Ms Tan’s family raised the required RM550,000 (S$156,605) within just five hours from 4,388 donations.

As such, the charity was able to close the fundraiser quickly.

It thanked supporters for their help and ensured that Ms Tan could continue her treatment.

The young woman had worried about the high costs and even considered stopping her treatment as she had lost morale from the seemingly never-ending bad news.

But she persevered thanks to encouragement from her friends, teachers, and parents.

And thanks to the public, Ms Tan can get her shot at life.

