New passports & ICs can be collected without appointment when ICA Services Centre opens in 2025

ICA Services Centre will introduce system for self-collection of ICs & passports

Those who need to collect their new Singaporean identity card (IC) and passport will no longer need to make an appointment to do so from sometime in 2025.

That’s when the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Building’s new ICA Services Centre (ISC) is expected to start operations.

Instead, people will be able to self-collect their identity documents using a new system.

New ICA Services Centre located next to existing building

The upcoming appointment-free collection of documents was revealed in a media release by the ICA on Friday (17 May).

It said the ISC will be located next to the existing ICA Building along Kallang Road, above Lavender MRT station.

The new addition is currently under construction.

A single touchpoint for multiple ICA services

When the ISC is ready for operations in 2025, ICA’s various services centres will be reorganised into one integrated centre.

This is so that customers can have “seamless, one-stop” service where they will be served at a single touchpoint even if they require multiple services.

It’s part of the ICA’s aim to provide a “fuss-free experience” for customers by making use of digital, robotic, biometric and automation technologies.

New ICA system allows self-collection of ICs & passports

One of these technologies is the Integrated Smart Document Management System (iSMART).

iSMART is an “end-to-end solution that sorts, tracks, stores and conveys documents”.

It will allow customers to self-collect identity cards and passports without the need for an appointment, ICA said, adding,

It also automates on-demand issuance of documents to customers by leveraging biometrics and robotics.

95% of ICA services have gone digital

The move comes as ICA has made “significant strides” in digitalising its services and making them easy to use, it said.

Close to 95% of its services have also gone digital, with ICA-issued documents like birth and death certificates having been completely digitised since May 2022, it added. Long-term passes for non-citizens followed suit in February 2023.

Going forward, ICA will progressively reduce the issuance of physical documents, it said, noting that 95% of customers submit applications via the ICA website or MyICA mobile app.

Members of the public who need to retrieve their digital documents may make use of:

MyICA mobile app MyICA e-service on the ICA website FileSG by GovTech

Also read: Long Queue At ICA Building For Passport Collection, S’poreans Suggest Going To Post Offices Instead

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.