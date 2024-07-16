Amazon Prime Day is back & here are 100 must-buy items at up to 74% off

Amazon Prime Day returns from 16 to 21 July with deals on thousands on items

Ready, set, shop! Amazon Prime Day is back, and it’s time to get your deal-hunting game on. For five days, Prime members can score awesome bargains on thousands of items, from sleek electronics to baby care essentials.

Feeling overwhelmed? Don’t sweat it — we’ve got a handy cheat sheet to guide you through the treasure trove of deals. But before you fill that cart, make sure to sign up for a Prime membership to unlock these sweet promos (psst, you get to try it out for 30 days free).

Extra discounts are available with various payment methods, and if you’re giving that special someone an eGift Card, use code <PRIME24> at checkout to get S$15 credit when you spend S$150 or more.

So, without further ado, here are 100 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals from 16 to 21 July, neatly divided into 10 categories.

Snag 50% off Amazon Fresh items at midnight plus more grocery deals

To start off, here’s something exciting to keep an eye on.

For the first time ever, select items from the brand’s grocery arm Amazon Fresh will be 50% off at midnight on different days throughout the sale. Trust us, you’ll want to set your alarm for these:

1. 17 July, 12am: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (24 x 320ml) — S$10.65 (U.P. S$21.30)

2. 18 July, 12am: Frenz Free Range Certified Eggs — S$3.90 (U.P. S$7.80)

3. 19 July, 12am: Finish Dishwasher Detergent Tablets (18 tabs) — S$10.65 (U.P. S$21.30)

4. 20 July, 12am: Tiger Crystal Beer Can (24 x 320ml) — S$24.33 (U.P. S$48.65)

5. 21 July, 12am: Penfolds Koonunga Hill Cabernet Sauvignon — S$17.67 (U.P. S$35.33)

There are also plenty of other grocery deals throughout the five-day sale to look out for, from healthier stuff such as fruits to chips for cheat days. Hey, you deserve to treat yourself.

6. San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water (pack of 12) — S$39.60 (U.P. S$52.30)

7. SongHe Thai New Crop Rice (5kg) — buy 4 get 20% off (U.P. S$18.80)

8. Fred’s Australia Avocado (3 pieces) — S$5.20 (U.P. S$6.70)

9. Lay’s Variety Pack Cube Classic (24 bags) — buy 4 get 20% off (U.P. S$21.80)

10. The Meat Club Grass Fed Premium Lean Mince Beef — S$11.80 (U.P. S$14.70)

Household must-haves for every home

When asked what makes a house a home, most people mention the big stuff: beds, sofas, dining tables, and fridges.

But let’s not forget the little things that matter, too, like a chic caddy for your toothbrushes or nifty storage cases for your knick-knacks. And don’t forget the tissues and toilet rolls — because you’ll definitely miss them when they’re not around.

11. Kleenex Ultra Soft Bath Tissue (pack of 20) — S$20 off S$120 (U.P. S$15)

12. Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissue (100 count, pack of 5) — S$20 off S$120 (U.P. S$6.50)

13. YAMAZAKI Tower Storage Hamper — S$40.54 (U.P. S$73.84)

14. Joseph Joseph EasyStore Luxe Stainless Steel Toothbrush Caddy — S$30.22 (U.P. S$69)

15. Muji Polypropylene Deep Storage Case (translucent) — S$12.80 (U.P. S$16)

16. PHILIPS 3000 Series Handheld Garment Steamer — S$59 (U.P. S$105)

17. SIHOO M57 Ergonomic Office Chair — S$339.15 (U.P. S$399.99)

18. Joseph Joseph Food Waste Caddy — S$30.61 (U.P. S$55)

19. TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Queen Mattress Topper — S$419.01 (U.P. S$754)

20. YAMAZAKI Bath Towel Hanger — S$53.50 (U.P S$91.96)

Kitchen accessories for your inner Gordon Ramsay

The kitchen truly deserves its title as the “heart of the home” — it’s where we whip up meals that keep our families fuelled and happy, which is why it wouldn’t be complete without a few key tools.

From a good knife that lets you chop fruits like a pro to a trusty skillet for searing steaks and sautéing veggies to a scale that ensures your recipes are always precise, these essentials turn the kitchen into a fun and functional space for creating delicious memories.

21. Joseph Joseph 6″ Chef’s Knife and 3.5″ Paring Knife — S$23.68 (U.P. S$69)

22. Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless 10-Inch Open Skillet — S$41.70 (U.P. S$73)

23. Zojirushi Vacuum Insulated Food Jar — S$38.27 (U.P. S$88)

24. Joseph Joseph Folio Plastic Cutting Board Set with Storage Case — S$65.14 (U.P. S$139)

25. Hecef Cheese Board Set Acacia Wood — S$47.99 (U.P. S$93.73)

26. KitchenAid Dual Platform Digital Kitchen Scale — S$42.78 (U.P. S$79)

27. BODUM CHAMBORD French Coffee Maker — S$32.92 (U.P. S$53.80)

28. Brita Water Purifier Pot — S$25.86 (U.P. S$37.25)

29. KitchenAid Citrus Juice Press Squeezer — S$24.41 (U.P. S$36)

30. Joseph Joseph Nest Colander Set (2 pieces) — S$23.16 (U.P. S$39)

Appliances to make cooking & cleaning a breeze

Appliances are the ultimate game-changers for cooking and cleaning. An air fryer whips up crispy, guilt-free meals faster than you can say “dabao”, while a coffee machine delivers your morning buzz on demand — no barista or kopi uncle required.

And a robot vacuum? It’s like having a tiny, tireless housekeeper that zips around, scooping up crumbs and dust bunnies while you kick back and relax, giving you more time to enjoy the fun stuff.

31. Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner — S$600.40 (U.P. S$2,278.80)

32. Nespresso® Lattissima One Coffee Machine — S$325.54 (U.P. S$598.80)

33. PHILIPS 4.1L Airfryer — S$99 (U.P. S$199)

34. Panasonic Multifunction Grill Steam Microwave Oven — S$459.30 (U.P. S$799.20)

35. SHARP Healsio Water Steam Oven — S$1,108.80 (U.P. S$1,386)

36. Zojirushi Rice Cooker — S$256.50 (U.P. S$357.60)

37. Tefal Handy Kettle — S$38.25 (U.P. S$69)

38. Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Multi Cooker — S$361.75 (U.P. S$658.80)

39. Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner — S$149.99 (U.P. S$299.99)

40. Yeedi 2-in-1 Robot Mop and Vacuum Cleaner — S$569.05 (U.P. S$999)

Electronics for work & play

In today’s modern age, electronics are a big part of both work and play. For instance, a responsive mouse and noise-cancelling headphones keep you in the zone, ensuring peak productivity.

Then, when it’s time to unwind, fire up your game console or settle in front of the TV, enhanced by a top-notch sound system for the ultimate experience. Or, grab your camera and take a walk around the neighbourhood, ready to capture all the cool stuff around you.

41. SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 BT 40mm (graphite) — S$218 (U.P. S$448)

42. Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse — S$19 (U.P. S$32)

43. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones — S$320 (U.P. S$499)

44. Polaroid Go Generation 2 – Mini Instant Film Camera — S$79.60 (U.P. S$144)

45. Nintendo Switch Console OLED — S$349 (U.P. S$499)

46. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor — S$269.54 (U.P. S$832)

47. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset — S$370.18 (U.P. S$626)

48. ViewSonic LED Projector — S$1,709.19 (U.P. S$2,999)

49. Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) Wireless Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker — S$274.54 (U.P. S$479)

50. LG 42-inch OLED UHD 4K SMART TV — S$1,399 (U.P. S$2,018)

Health & personal care items to look & feel your best

Self-care isn’t just about fancy spa days every week — it’s about treating yourself right, even in small ways, every single day.

A good shampoo and conditioner keep your hair happy and healthy, just like you deserve. Moisturiser gives your skin a big hug, keeping it glowy and hydrated.

And don’t forget your sunscreen and vitamins, which are like tiny superheroes fighting off sun damage and sick days. Trust us, these simple additions to your routine can make all the difference.

51. Sukin Natural Balance Shampoo and Sukin Natural Balance Conditioner — S$18 each (U.P. S$36.67 each)

52. Oral-B Cross Action PRO 500 Edition Electric Toothbrush — S$55 (U.P. S$100.86)

53. CETAPHIL Daily Facial Moisturizer (pack of 2) — S$26.01 (U.P. S$47)

54. Solgar Ester-C Plus 500 mg Vitamin C — S$​​36.11 (U.P. S$62)

55. Nuun Sport + Caffeine: Electrolyte Drink Tablets — S$25.55 (U.P. S$44.43)

56. Crest Gum Care Mouthwash — S$21 (U.P. S$35.59)

57. EltaMD UV Sheer SPF 50+ Face and Body Sunscreen Lotion — S$29.02 (U.P. S$50)

58. Eucerin Q10 Anti Wrinkle Face Cream Bundle — S$20.73 (U.P. S$35)

59. L’Oreal Paris Revitalift 0.3% Pure Retinol Night Serum — S$40.32 (U.P. S$81.36)

60. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water — S$22.04 (U.P. S$42.29)

Fashion & accessories to slay your next #fitcheck

Fashion goes way beyond clothes and accessories — it’s your way to tell the world who you are. Crocs scream chill vibes with a trendy twist, while a Kipling crossbody lets everyone know you’re practical with a playful side.

Thanks to athleisure, those Adidas running shoes can go from the track to brunch with no problem, and comfy PJs become the ultimate outfit for a Netflix marathon. See? Fashion lets you be you, no matter what you’re doing.

61. Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog Clog (navy, 38/39 EU) — S$37.38 (U.P S$72)

62. Adidas RUNFALCON 3.0 Women’s Running Shoes (5.5 US) — S$33.3 (U.P. S$58)

63. Adidas Adizero Japan 5 Men’s Running Shoes (6.5 US) — S$32.41 (U.P. S$55)

64. Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Stretch Fabric 3/4 Sleeves Dress (size 6) — S$49.29 (U.P. S$76.65)

65. NAUTICA Men’s Soft Woven 100% Cotton Pajama Pant (medium) — S$32.49 (U.P. S$71)

66. Steve Madden Women’s Mayven Slide Sandal (7.5 US) — S$74.56 (U.P. S$82.98)

67. Adidas IKK27 EP/Syst. Backpack — S$40.01 (U.P. S$69)

68. Kipling Women’s Gabbie Small Crossbody Bag — S$73.40 (U.P. S$143)

69. Anne Klein Women’s Gold-Tone Watch and Bracelet Set — S$65.2 (U.P. S$217)

70. Timberland Leather RFID Flap Wallet Clutch Organizer — S$26.17 (U.P. S$50)

Keep the little ones happy with toys & other goodies

Whether you’re a devoted mama or embracing the role of ‘funcle’, you’d want the best for the kid in your life. Depending on their age, you might be searching for milk formula to help them grow big and strong, or toys to ignite their imagination.

Amazon also offers a variety of stylish yet comfy clothing for little ones, from casual T-shirts for playground adventures to adorable swimsuits for poolside fun. Don’t forget to capture their delighted expressions when you hand them their gifts!

71. LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box — S$59.49 (U.P. S$126.21)

72. NERF Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 Blaster — S$15.98 (U.P. S$29.90)

73. Gabby’s Dollhouse — S$31.13 (U.P. S$59.90)

74. LeapFrog Let’s Record Music Player — S$28.56 (U.P. S$76.70)

75. Crayola Ultimate Light Board Drawing tablet — S$38.84 (U.P. S$66.90)

76. Burt’s Bees Baby Boys’ T-Shirts (set of 3) — S$22.02 (U.P. S$38)

77. Nautica Girls’ Two-Piece Rashguard Swimsuit Set — S$20.61 (U.P. S$66.14)

78. Adidas Youth ALTAVENTURE 2.0 Sports Sandals, Boys and Girls — S$21.41 (U.P. S$41)

79. Huggies Platinum Naturemade Pants L (44 count, pack of 3) — S$20 off S$120 (U.P. S$83.70)

80. Nestle NAN Supremepro H.A. Stage 3 Growing Up Milk Formula (pack of 6) — buy 4 get 20% off (U.P. S$320.40)

Enter different universes & improve yourself with books

While we can’t conjure portals to different universes like Doctor Strange, we’ve got the next best thing: books. They whisk us away to worlds of wizardry and wonder, or plunge us into the role of a detective solving a thrilling mystery — all from the comfort of our couch.

Plus, books are treasure troves of wisdom and information covering everything from finances to cooking to mental health. And, unlike computers and phones, they provide a screen-free retreat — a win for your eyes and your mind.

81. The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness — S$11.49 (U.P. $S30.02)

82. The Woke Salaryman Crash Course on Capitalism & Money: Lessons from the World’s Most Expensive City — S$20 (U.P. S$34.03)

83. Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? — S$20.30 (U.P. S$49)

84. Harry Potter Box Set: The Complete Collection — S$73.76 (U.P. S$135.90)

85. A Series of Unfortunate Events #1-4 Netflix Tie-in Box Set — S$50.48 (U.P. (S$98.05)

86. Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon — S$21.20 (U.P. S$39.03)

87. His & Hers — S$20.22 (U.P. S$36)

88. Eat to Live Quick and Easy Cookbook: 131 Delicious Recipes for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss, Reversing Disease, and Lifelong Health — S$29.12 (U.P. S$45.73)

89. Colour and Light: A Guide for the Realist Painter: 2 — S$22.48 (U.P. S$32.35)

90. The Shimmering Box of Unicorn Sparkles: Phoebe and Her Unicorn Box Set Volume 5-8 — S$35.45 (U.P. S$78.48)

Games for the whole family

Who needs family therapy when you’ve got game night? Gather ‘round, folks, because nothing brings a family together like a heated round of Monopoly (Amazon’s even got a giant version) or UNO.

That’s not all — games are also the perfect excuse to ditch screens and actually talk to each other while you’re figuring out which block to remove in Jenga or where to drop your Connect 4 disc.

91. Classic Jenga Game With Genuine Hardwood Blocks — S$19.90 (U.P. S$29.90)

92. Rummikub — The Original Rummy Tile Game — S$17.66 (U.P. S$21.62)

93. Mattel Karty UNO Wild Version — S$8.18 (U.P. S$10.90)

94. Hasbro Gaming – Connect 4 Game — S$15.25 (U.P. S$20.90)

95. Monopoly Board Game Giant Edition Game for Kids — S$26.68 (U.P. S$50)

96. Hot wheels Stunt Garage Playset — S$57.90 (U.P. S$60.36)

97. Mouse Trap Board Game — S$23.73 (U.P. S$33.18)

98. Hasbro Gaming Avalon Hill Betrayal at The House on The Hill — S$42.25 (U.P. S$81)

99. Ticket to Ride: First Journey Board Game — S$35.57 (U.P. S$50.99)

100. Ravensburger Builders and Biomes Minecraft Board Game — S$49.88 (U.P. S$85.71)

So, whether you’re hunting for the perfect gadget, a stylish outfit, or just stocking up on essentials, Amazon’s got you covered.

And with Prime Day, it’s like hitting the jackpot in the shopping arcade, where deals and discounts make every purchase feel like a win.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Amazon.

