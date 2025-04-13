Fire breaks out at BBQ restaurant in Geylang, 30 people evacuated

Fire involved exhaust ducting at Geylang BBQ restaurant

A fire broke out at a BBQ restaurant in Geylang on Saturday (12 April), causing about 30 people to be evacuated.

Footage of the fire was posted on TikTok, showing an exhaust duct at the side of the shophouse alight, creating a thick plume of smoke.

Men try to put out fire as it spreads to roof

Soon, two men emerged on the spiral staircase and started trying to put out the fire.

However, the fire quickly spread to the roof, as pointed out by the woman recording the video.

Large flames then developed on the roof of the building, with the blaze seemingly out of control.

Meanwhile, several people were seen in the alley, with loud voices heard.

But as fast as the fire seemed to spread, it also disappeared just as fast, with only the smoke left.

Geylang road blocked off due to fire, BBQ restaurant also cordoned off

When Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene on Saturday night, it found part of Lorong 25A Geylang blocked off, with two fire engines and two police vehicles at the scene.

Three shop units were also cordoned off, including a restaurant named Mustache BBQ and a bar.

At about 8pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) cleared their fire hoses, leaving an investigator at the scene.

The police started opening the road to traffic at about 9pm.

Fire put out within 30 minutes

A 30-year-old man who works in the area, named only as Mr Huang (transliterated from Mandarin), told reporters that he realised a fire had broken out when smoke entered his shop.

He ran out to check and saw that the exhaust duct of a neighbouring unit was on fire.

An employee tried to put out the fire with a small hose and also borrowed a bigger one from the store.

The manager also called SCDF, which arrived within 10 minutes, by which time the fire was almost extinguished.

A 45-year-old chef of a nearby restaurant said it was the first time a fire had broken out in the area.

It was put out in about 30 minutes, he added.

Geylang BBQ restaurant staff decline to comment about fire

Afterwards, the exhaust duct of Mustache BBQ was observed to be blackened.

At about 9.15pm that night, 10 employees of Mustache BBQ were seen collecting bottles and cutlery from the premises of the affected unit.

However, the workers declined to comment when approached by the media.

30 people evacuated before SCDF arrived

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at about 7.15pm on 12 April.

It occurred at 70 Lorong 25A Geylang — the address of Mustache BBQ.

The fire involved the exhaust ducting in a kitchen on the first floor, SCDF added.

It was put out by workers using dry powder extinguishers.

About 30 people were evacuated from the premises before SCDF arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

