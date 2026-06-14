SBS Transit bus crashes into traffic camera in Geylang, no injuries reported

Bus knocks traffic camera askew after mounting kerb in Geylang

An SBS Transit bus crashed into a traffic camera by the side of a road in Geylang on Sunday (14 June) afternoon, with no injuries reported.

Photos of the incident posted by Singapura Channel on Facebook showed that the bus had mounted the kerb and knocked over both the camera and a power box.

Bus stops inches from Geylang pedestrian walkway after knocking camera

According to the photos, the bus had come to rest on the grass verge, just inches away from a sheltered walkway for pedestrians.

It was possibly stopped from going further by the traffic camera and the power box, which had completely toppled over, with part of it lying on the walkway.

The traffic camera, on the other hand, had been knocked askew and leaned at a dangerous angle.

Traffic cameras catch both red-light & speeding offences

Traffic cameras of this sort are located across Singapore, and were initially used only to catch motorists beating the red light.

However, from April 2024, they were also activated to detect speeding motorists.

The move proved to be a success, with more than 800 speeding violations caught by the cameras just three weeks after their activation.

Thus, errant motorists who frequent the Geylang area might not be too broken up over the felling of one camera.

Bus driver assisting police investigations

In response to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.45pm on 14 June.

It took place at the junction of Geylang Lorong 1 and Sims Avenue, and involved a bus that was believed to have lost control after self-skidding.

No injuries were reported.

A 58-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit for more information.

Also read: SBS Transit bus crashes into Toyota in Serangoon, car driver sent to hospital

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Featured images adapted from Singapura Channel on Facebook.