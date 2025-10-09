SBS Transit bus crashes into Toyota in Serangoon, car driver sent to hospital

SBS Transit bus crashes into Toyota car in Serangoon on 6 Oct

A car driver was taken to the hospital following a collision with an SBS Transit bus near NEX mall in Serangoon.

Videos showing the aftermath of the crash were subsequently posted on social media.

Passengers disembark from SBS Transit bus after collision

The videos showed the passengers disembarking the bus as the original poster (OP) approached the vehicles involved in the collision.

The driver of the bus then walks around from the front of the vehicle, presumably to attend to the disembarking passengers.

As the OP made their way to the front of the bus, they noticed that the left side of its bumper had come loose and fallen off.

Meanwhile, the white car ahead of the bus had its left front tyre dislodged.

SBS bus driver & passengers unharmed, car driver sent to hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 9.50pm on Monday (6 Oct).

The car driver, identified as a 46-year-old man, was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Sen Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate statement, SBS Transit spokesperson Mrs Grace Wu stated that none of the passengers or the bus captain sustained injuries as a result of the accident.

Nonetheless, the transport operator apologised to affected passengers for the distress and inconvenience caused.

It is also in touch with the car driver, who received outpatient treatment.

Featured image adapted from noidentityfornow on TikTok.